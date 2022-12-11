An end to chronic pain? Future treatment could look very different.

Over the next decade or more experts say pain treatment will look very different than it does today, with more effective care.







Part 5 of a five-part USA TODAY series exploring chronic pain, the challenges of treatment and the scientific advances offering hope for the future.

Steven Pete knows what it feels like for a knife to slice through his skin. He can tell from the sensation how deep the cut is and how badly he has been hurt.

He believes he can identify such things better than other people, because he's not distracted by pain. He doesn't feel any.

Yes, he can sense the difference between hot and cold. His foot tingles when he sits on it too long. And he knows his knees are arthritic, because he can see their swelling and finds they're not as mobile as they used to be.

But at 41, he has never cried out in pain, writhed in agony or recoiled from a hot stove. He was born with a genetic mutation leaving him unable to sense that sharp reminder of danger.

Pamela Costa inherited a mutation on the same gene. But for her, this minor change causes unending misery. Room temperature feels like being inside an oven. She compares the sensations of so-called Man on Fire Disease Syndrome to being a burn victim or enduring near-frostbite when feeling painfully returns.

Efforts to relieve human suffering often rely on people with rare pain disorders like Costa and Pete, who live about two hours apart in Washington state. The hope is that by researching how someone can live without pain and how another can live in near-constant torment, scientists can transform the experience for many others.

About this series

To better understand America’s pain problem, USA TODAY spoke with more than 50 experts and people living with chronic pain. The reporting resulted in America in Pain, a five-part series exploring the reality of pain, pain medications, nondrug alternatives and the scientific advances offering hope for the future.

It's one of a number of approaches scientists are taking to improve pain relief. Others are trying to develop drugs that offer pain-killing benefit but with fewer side effects or that improve the targeting of existing drugs so they can be used safely at higher doses.

The National Institutes of Health has devoted more than $600 million over the past three years to research methods of pain control that don't trigger addiction through its Helping to End Addiction Long-term strategy.

None of these new approaches is likely to become available immediately. But over the next five to 10 years or more, experts say, pain treatment will look very different than it does today, with more effective medications, perhaps gene therapy to reverse persistent conditions and maybe even lightbulbs designed to provide relief.

Costa and Pete have been waiting decades for such advances. They've donated blood to be used for research. Nearly every day, Yale University neuroscientist Stephen Waxman studies their DNA and looks under a microscope at their cells.

He has found their genetic abnormalities, identified how these change the activity of their nerve cells and grown millions of cells, derived from their blood, in lab dishes.

Now he and his colleagues are testing different compounds in each dish, hoping to find one that will enable Costa's cells to fire more slowly. Pete's cells are used as a kind of guardrail to ensure scientists don't go too far and deprive people of a sensation so profound that evolution created nervous systems to enable it.

"They've been incredibly generous with their DNA and their stories," Waxman said. "They are partners in our search for more effective pain medications. We are committed to helping them."

Defining pain

To improve pain treatment, first scientists have to understand what pain is.

We typically feel pain when sensory nerve cells get activated, say by a hand touching a hot stove. Some nerve cells are specialized to feel pressure, temperature or irritation, or to signal damage, explained Dr. Michael Caterina, a professor of neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

When nerve cells are activated by that hot stove, an electrical charge runs from the hand into the spinal cord, where another cell receives the signal and passes it to another until it reaches the brain, which tells the hand to quickly pull away. A filtering process in the spinal cord can amplify or reduce the signal as it makes its way, Caterina said.

But sometimes the signal outlasts its usefulness, lingering despite the absence of an obvious insult or injury. "We are still learning why that is," Caterina said. "It changes the rules of how the nervous system responds to an input."

It may be that poorly controlled acute pain leads to chronic pain and stopping one will end the other, said Dr. Tina Doshi, a pain specialist at Johns Hopkins Medicine. But that's "hard to prove," she said.

"All chronic pain, by definition, has to start as some sort of acute pain, but it may be that there's a separate, but related, series of pathways for acute pain and chronic pain that are going on activate at the same time."

Today, chronic pain is often treated simply as a prolonged period of acute pain. The pills worked after surgery, so keep taking them.

"We expect those acute interventions to be effective and they're just not," said Wesley Gilliam, clinical director of the Mayo Clinic's pain rehabilitation center. "Acute and chronic pain are entirely different animals."

People with chronic pain have a different pattern of brain activity than people without it, Waxman said. When he treated a mother and son who had an inherited pain condition, their brain activity returned to normal.

That means chronic pain can be reversed, Waxman said. "It's not hard-wired, and it was, within weeks, able to return to normal. That was interesting and hopeful."

Clues from genes

Waxman has spent much of his career trying to create the kind of pain relief every dentist can give. Shots of local anesthetics like Novocaine or lidocaine block so-called sodium channels in nerve cells, preventing them from sending out pain signals.

Waxman wants to do the same with a long-acting pill. But painkillers used by dentists have too many side effects if given as a pill: sleepiness, double vision, confusion and loss of balance.

Stephen Waxman

The answer, he believes, lies in disrupting one of three sodium channels that work in pain-sensing nerves but not in the brain.

Both Costa and Pete have mutations in a gene that regulates one of the three. In Costa's case, the sodium channel opens too easily, shooting pain signals rapid-fire from her nerves to her brain. In Pete's case, the channel is stuck in the closed position, a door that won't open, a message that can never be delivered.

Waxman and others have been working for years to find a way to manipulate just one channel and nothing else. So far, drugs developed to act on the channel affecting Pete and Costa have not been useful in the clinic.

So he's now turning his attention to the other two, as well. "The work is going on," he said. "It's slow, but each month we make progress."

Dr. Clifford Woolf, a neurobiologist at Boston Children's Hospital, has been taking a different path toward the same goal.

Woolf sees more promise in sensory nerve cells called nociceptors located outside the brain and spinal cord. These are the nerve cells that respond to painful stimuli like a pinch, a pinprick, a hot stove or a chemical irritant such as a chili pepper.

There's probably no global treatment that will help all pain patients, but rather, as with cancer treatment, a precision approach is needed based on what mechanisms are driving a person's pain, he said.

"There are multiple causes of pain, and we need to identify what they are and find treatments that will target them," Woolf said.

A cautionary note comes from one recent failure. For years, scientists hoped that limiting something called nerve growth factor would inhibit pain. But last year, a Food and Drug Administration panel rejected an arthritis drug based on this idea, saying its side effects didn't justify its modest benefits.

Part of the explanation may lie in the way this research and other studies were conducted, said Ishmail Abdus-Saboor, who studies pain at the Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute at Columbia University.

Ishmail Abdus-Saboor

Most pain studies are done in mice and rats. Abdus-Saboor believes researchers haven't been well attuned to the signs of rodent pain, so they think they've found an effective treatment when they haven't. "If that foundation is shaky, it will be bound to fail," he said.

Abdus-Saboor has developed what he believes is a more accurate understanding of what pain looks like in a rodent, using high-speed video, machine learning and computer modeling. With a more realistic model, he said, he hopes scientists will be able to develop better pain medicines.

Pain researchers, however, also have had successes.

Waxman's team knew that one family with a genetic pain syndrome responded well to the epilepsy drug carbamazepine, which stops electrical signals from building up in the brain's nerve cells.

Searching their databases, they found another family where two members had a similar mutation and had spent years in agony. Waxman’s experiments and computer simulations suggested carbamazepine might help this mother and son. He was right. It worked for them, too.

Waxman was thrilled to be able to use genetics to identify an effective pain treatment. But it took four years and helped only a few people, he concedes. His goal is to make that process more standardized and less frustrating for both patients and their doctors.

"We want to turn that trial-and-error process into first-time-around 'personalized' medicine, based on each person’s DNA," he said.

Someday, he hopes people in pain will be able to give some blood to be analyzed. Then, on a follow-up doctor's visit a few weeks later, the doctor will say "'Here is the drug that's going to work for your pain,'" Waxman said. "That's where we're going."

Lighting the way

One day Dr. Mohab Ibrahim had a headache.

A pain expert at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Ibrahim didn't have any ibuprofen or acetaminophen at home. He could go to the drugstore and buy some, or listen to his brother's pet theory that being around trees relieved his pain.

Ibrahim decided to go for a walk in the park.

Dr. Mohab Ibrahim

"It worked for me." His headache went away and he began investigating why the park might have had a pain-killing benefit.

He thought it could have been chemicals in the air, but that would "take several lifetimes worth of investigations to find out." So Ibrahim decided to study the color green instead.

He exposed rats to different wavelengths of light. Blue and green light seemed to increase their tolerance for high temperatures and mechanical stimulation. Blue light is known to interfere with sleep, so he decided to pursue green light as a pain therapy.

So far, he has done two small clinical trials with strings of green LED lights, exposing people with migraine or the pain condition fibromyalgia who hadn't been helped by conventional treatment.

At the end of the study period, the trial volunteers were supposed to return their green lights, but they refused. Periodically, they reach out to Ibrahim to ask for replacement bulbs, said Ibrahim, who has started a company to commercialize green light technology and phototherapy.

Independently, Jason McDougall, who studies pain management at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, has been researching whether exposure to green light can reduce arthritis pain. So far he has just tested animals, but he hopes to move to human studies soon. Chinese scientists showed similar results in a study published Dec. 7.

A low-powered LED that gives off green light provides animals with as much pain relief as some typical pain-relieving drugs, McDougall showed. He believes the light may disrupt the pain signals as they travel from the joints to the brain.

"It seems to be that there are connections from the retina in our eyes to the pain-controlling centers in our brains that can suppress some of those pain signals," he said. "But we're really just at the very tip of the iceberg in trying to understand this."

An end to pain

Of course, it's not always a good idea to escape pain, as Pete, of Kelso, Washington, knows all to well.

Pete's tongue is shorter than normal because as a baby, before his family knew about his condition, he bit through it. "That freaked them out," he said. The pediatrician who suspected what was going on took a lighter to Pete's foot. Nothing. Specialists confirmed the diagnosis.

His lack of pain made him bold – perhaps reckless. He did crazy stuff on bikes, jumped from high places. One time he wriggled out of the passenger window of one car into the window of another while both raced down the freeway. Stabbed in the forearm at age 12, he walked home and stitched up the wound himself with fishing wire.

"I've always been the type of person who enjoys new experiences," he said. "Back then it was more about: If I injure myself, who cares? At least I'll have a cool story to tell."

He doesn't remember a lot of his stunts, and he believes his memory would have been sharper if they had caused him pain. Painful events are seared into our memories.

Instead, Pete, now executive administrative assistant for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Health Services Department, has scars and creeping arthritis.

He struggles to describe what the lack of feeling feels like.

While the rest us sense a sharp, distracting sensation, he tunes into the tightness of his swollen knee, the electrical impulses of pins and needles and the pressure of a knife slicing through skin. "I feel all the other stuff that's under that surface."

If researchers figure out a way to mimic his genetic mutation or something like it, Pete would like to talk to the people who are treated.

"I think it would be important to fill in the gaps," he said. "That's something I hope to be a part of."

Costa's extended family has been the subject of scientific research since the 1970s.

A scientist from the Mayo Clinic was studying four generations of relatives in Alabama with a condition called primary erythromelalgia, also known as "man on fire" disease. A relative mentioned that family in California might have the condition, too.

The researchers reached out to Costa's mother. The news finally gave 11-year-old Costa an explanation for why she alone among her friends couldn't stand shoes, stuck her feet in the toilet bowl for its cool water and threw up at the thought of being required to play outside.

Now, when she awakens in pain in the middle of the night, Costa tries to distract herself. Cognitive behavioral therapy helps. Slow breathing. She stopped biting a towel after losing four molars from the clenching.

"It's a searing, deep burning pain that just takes your breath away," Costa said.

There are times when the pain is unrelenting for four or five days straight. She reminds herself it will eventually go away, at least for a while.

Born in Los Angeles, Costa sought out a cooler climate, moving north for graduate school and then even further up the Pacific Coast to Tacoma, Washington, for her clinical psychology internship.

She has stayed ever since. It's a good balance, she said – not too many hot days to trigger her symptoms or cold ones to encourage people to turn on the heat. Still, from May to September, she goes outdoors only at 5 a.m.

A college psychology professor, Costa used to keep a basket of hats and gloves on her desk for students shivering in her 63-degree classroom. During the pandemic, she shifted to teaching online and has decided to remain fully virtual, because it's easier for her to control her home environment.

Waxman once played Costa the sound of her neurons firing. While most people's nerve cells might go off every 10 seconds, hers went nonstop "de, de, de, de," she said. Hearing that sound, even thinking about it, still makes her tear up. It was the first objective proof that the pain wasn't just in her head.

Costa compares Waxman and his colleagues to movie stars. She's "awestruck" in their presence. Because of them, "I'm hopeful for future generations."

But she doesn't believe their research will help her own situation. After 40 years of being on high-dose opioids, every cell in Costa's body depends on them. The times she tried to dial back, she ended up hospitalized with rebound pain and shooting blood pressure. Her doctor refused to let her try cutting back again.

Still, Costa said, she doesn't think of her pain as limiting. "I've done everything I wanted," she said, citing her work and her relationships with her husband and college-age daughter.

"I'm pretty darn fortunate. Most people can't say that they have the family and the friends and the career that they always dreamed of."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

