End of Coal Ban Would Stabilize China Relations, Australia Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Stringer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jim Chalmers
    Australian politician (born 1978)

(Bloomberg) -- Any move by China to end a near two-year ban on Australian coal imports would be a key step in restoring ties between the nations, according to Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chinese bureaucrats are proposing that senior leaders should authorize the resumption of purchases as tensions begin to ease, and on concerns global coal supply may tighten as Western-led sanctions on Russian energy exports kick in.

“An important part of stabilizing relations with China is to see some of those sanctions lifted on our exporters here in Australia,” Chalmers told Sky News television Sunday. “We would like to see it happen and we’d like to see it not stop there -- it should extend to the restrictions that are placed on some of our other exports as well.”

Read more: China Studies Ending Australia Coal Ban on Supply Fear

A plan to end the ban will be handed to leaders who are in a position to authorize any change in policy, people familiar with the matter said last week. Australia has an opportunity to build “favorable conditions” for improvements in trade relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters Thursday in Beijing.

China -- which was previously a major consumer of Australia’s coal -- implemented an unofficial ban in late 2020 as hostilities between Canberra and Beijing escalated over issues including then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s call for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus.

Curbs were imposed by China on a string of Australian imports -- from coal to wine to beef and lobster.

Why China Is Falling Out With Australia (and Allies): QuickTake

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU executive proposes import ban on Russian gold, tweaks on food trade

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission, the EU executive, formally proposed on Friday its latest package of sanctions against Moscow, including an import ban on Russian gold, and legal tweaks to prevent current measures from hampering food shipments. First reported by Reuters in June, the new measures are considered "a maintenance and alignment package," the Commission said in a statement. Officials privately referred to it as a "sixth-and-a-half" set of sanctions for its limited scope compared with six previous rounds imposed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 that hit Russian financial services, oil or coal.

  • UK launches aviation charter to address airport disruption

    The British government launched an "Aviation Passenger Charter" on Sunday to help passengers know their rights if they are faced with problems at airports after the widespread disruption seen this year. Long queues and cancelled flights caused by staff shortages have caused chaos at times, prompting airlines to cut back their schedules as the industry struggles to keep up with a surge in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic. The new charter will help passengers know what to do if they are confronted by cancellations, delays or missing baggage, the government said, with guidance on how to complain if they feel they have been treated unfairly.

  • China's Xi urges unity on rare visit to once-restive Xinjiang

    Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Xinjiang this week, making his first trip in eight years to the once-restive northwestern frontier region where the United States has accused China of genocide against the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority. From Tuesday to Friday, Xi visited sites in Xinjiang including a cotton plantation, a trade zone and a museum, state broadcaster CCTV reported in a 34-minute evening newscast on Friday after Xi had left Xinjiang. China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uyghurs.

  • New Research Shows Early Anal Lesion Treatment Reduces Cancer Risk

    The large study’s results is good news for those at elevated risk of anal cancer.

  • Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks

    Fears of a potential economic slowdown are clouding the outlook for value stocks, which have outperformed broader indexes this year in the face of surging inflation and rising interest rates. Value stocks - commonly defined as those trading at a discount on metrics such as book value or price-to-earnings - have typically underperformed their growth counterparts over the past decade, when the S&P 500's gains were driven by tech-focused giants such as Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. That dynamic shifted this year, as the Federal Reserve kicked off its first interest rate-hike cycle since 2018, disproportionately hurting growth stocks, which are more sensitive to higher interest rates.

  • Woman dies after falling into pond in Englewood, being grabbed by alligators, Sarasota sheriff's office says

    The Sarasota sheriff's office said two alligators grabbed a woman who fell into a pond at Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • China's Xi, in Xinjiang, signals no change to Uyghur policy

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping, on a visit this week to the Xinjiang region where his government is widely accused of oppressing predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, showed no signs of backing off policies that have come under harsh criticism from the U.S. and many European countries. Xi stressed the full and faithful implementation of his ruling Communist Party’s approach in the region, highlighting social stability and lasting security as the overarching goals, the official Xinhua News Agency said Friday.

  • Here’s how the euro’s decline could impact US consumers and travelers

    The euro, along with the U.S. dollar, are among the largest reserve currencies in the world and the euro is […] The post Here’s how the euro’s decline could impact US consumers and travelers appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Russia and Iran Are Allies Against West, Rivals in Commodity Sales

    The contest for market share in India and China is hurting Tehran’s ability to withstand economic pressure from Western sanctions.

  • Unstoppable Dollar Risks Worsening $71 Billion Asia Stock Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s relentless rise is threatening to trigger more outflows from Asia’s emerging-market shares, spoiling hopes of the region making a comeback in the second half.Most Read from BloombergManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Musk Seeks to Block ‘Warp Speed’ Twitter Trial Over $44 Billion D

  • Britney Spears sings new a cappella version of 'Baby One More Time' while doing laundry

    Britney Spears sang a new version of her debut single "Baby One More Time" Friday that she said she shot on Thursday while doing her laundry.

  • Commerce secretary: Chipmakers moving to other countries ‘will be irreparable’

    U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo sits down with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman to outline the significance of Congress' CHIPS Act vote and how detrimental it would be to the economy if chip producers moved interest outside of the U.S.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • Analyst sees 45% rally, recommends buying Twitter ahead of Musk legal battle

    Surprisingly, a few Twitter stock bulls have emerged ahead of the company's court battle with Elon Musk.

  • Boeing cuts 20-year industrywide outlook for planes

    U.S. airplane maker Boeing Co trimmed its projected industrywide demand for airplanes over the next 20 years, but said it expects deliveries to be stable excluding the Russian market. Boeing projects airlines worldwide will need 41,170 new airplanes over 20 years with half of the deliveries for replacement aircraft, and with single-aisle aircraft accounting for about 75% of planes. Boeing's new market outlook, released on Sunday ahead of the Farnborough Airshow, is down from its previous rolling 20-year-forecast of 43,610 deliveries.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Musk Seeks to Block ‘Warp Speed’ Twitte

  • DWTS Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting Their First Baby Together

    "It all seems so magical and meant to be," Jenna Johnson told PEOPLE of expecting her first baby with husband Val Chmerkovskiy

  • NBA Power Rankings: Who helped their stock most at Celtics summer league?

    Which Celtics players at NBA Summer League gave themselves the best chance of winning one of the final roster spots? Chris Forsberg ranks 'em.

  • After $28.6 million verdict overturned, Potbelly's case going to Florida Supreme Court

    The guardian for a woman who was severely injured when she was hit by a pickup truck in 2014 is advancing her legal fight with a Tallahassee bar.

  • Penn State athletes say woman extorted them, threatened to make sexual images public

    More than two dozen videos and photos were sent to the woman. That included videos recorded in the Penn State football locker room depicting athletes in various stages of undress, university police wrote in the warrants.