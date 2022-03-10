End of COVID funds? House eyes $15.6B, but outlook dim

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

WASHINGTON (AP) — This could be the end of the line for congressional funding to fight COVID-19.

What started a month ago as a $30 billion request from the White House to prepare for the next phase of the pandemic has been slashed, reduced and fallen apart on Capitol Hill.

The end result Wednesday was a $15.6 billion package prepared by House Democrats that has almost no chance of passing in the evenly divided Senate, where Republicans have indicated they are unwilling to provide more money without cuts elsewhere or a full accounting from the Biden administration of already-approved virus funding.

That means it's highly likely no new federal money will be readily approved to fight COVID as the pandemic moves to what many officials are now calling the endemic stage.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the turn of events “heartbreaking.”

The idea had been to add President Joe Biden's request for new virus aid to the massive $1.5 trillion spending bill, a must-pass measure needed by week's end to keep the federal government operating through the end of the fiscal year.

Biden's initial $30 billion request was reduced to $22 billion when the administration submitted it to Congress, as the White House warned the U.S. will soon begin to run out of money to bolster COVID-19 testing supplies and to guarantee that uninsured Americans keep getting free treatment for the virus.

But as Democrats and Republicans negotiated on Capitol Hill, the final COVID funding package was slashed further to $15.6 billion as part of the broader budget deal. Most of the money would have gone to increasing U.S. supplies of vaccines, treatments and tests and battling the disease around the world.

Pelosi's compromise backfired as rank-and-final Democrats revolted Wednesday over the final product.

As part of the deal, Republicans insisted that the $15.6 billion COVID-19 aid package be fully paid for, offset by repurposing untapped virus aid that has been promised to the states. Dozens of Democrats counting on that money indicated their opposition to what was seen as an unfair swap.

“To turn around and now say we’re taking hundreds of billions of dollars back in the name of bipartisanship is just unbelievable,” said Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

Bush was among several Democratic lawmakers who said their states had already planned to use the money for health care, child care, schools and other essentials during the coronavirus crisis. Bush said she would “vehemently oppose efforts to snatch back the lifesaving resources we need to fully and equitably recover from this pandemic.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said in an interview that her state would have lost nearly $600 million in pandemic assistance that it was entitled to. “My job is to fight for the people of Michigan,” she said.

Pelosi had no choice but to abandon the plan. Instead, the Democratic leader pushed forward a standalone COVID bill that doesn't rely on the offsetting funds, a strategy that ensures more party support but is certain to lose Republican backing. A planned Wednesday vote was postponed until next week.

If approved, the package would face an uncertain outcome in the the Senate, where Republicans have made it clear they are unlikely to back any new pandemic aid unless the previously approved funds are spent.

A letter from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and signed by 35 other Republican senators regarding Biden's initial request said, “It is not yet clear why additional funding is needed.”

The senators said they wanted “a full accounting” of how some $6 trillion in government funds from the outbreak of the pandemic has been spent.

Congress approved the the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan nearly a year ago, but the administration says the federal government has nearly used up the money dedicated directly to COVID-19 response. More money from Congress is urgently needed to fund antibody treatments, preventative therapy for the immunocompromised and community testing sites, officials say.

__

Associated Press reporter Alan Fram contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana could see a big impact from Biden's decision to ban Russian energy imports

    The state is three-times more reliant on oil and gas jobs than the national average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • War in Ukraine: Oil prices plunge as UAE supports supply boost

    The move could ease a supply crunch as the West and allies shun Russian oil.

  • The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere: Wait, Where's Rudy Giuliani?

    If you tuned into Wednesday’s Masked Singer Season 7 premiere to see the chaos that allegedly ensued when former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani reportedly was unmasked as a contestant… better luck later this season? The well-known advisor to former President Donald Trump was nowhere to be seen during the episode, despite reports that his unmasking […]

  • NJ to send monitors into troubled nursing home that stacked bodies in makeshift morgue

    A state inspection recently detailed a litany of problems at the nursing home in Andover, which gained attention during the COVID pandemic

  • Twitter unveils Tor version of site that can bypass Russian restrictions

    Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia restricted access to its service in the country.

  • Boise Democrat, former IEA president files as candidate to be Idaho superintendent

    Terry Gilbert filed for the post and joins three other Republicans in the race to be the next superintendent of public instruction.

  • 'A form of abuse': Oak Ridge trans man speaks out against bill

    One Oak Ridge resident shared his thoughts to The Oak Ridger about John Ragan's bill regarding transgender related treatments for people under 18.

  • DiCaprio donates to Ukraine, but earlier reports false

    Leonardo DiCaprio has donated to humanitarian organizations supporting Ukraine, though an earlier widely circulated report was inaccurate. In recent days, reports have circulated online that DiCaprio donated $10 million to an organization to benefit Ukraine, which those reports said was his grandmother's native country. Neither the donation nor DiCaprio's heritage was accurate, a person close to the actor said on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

  • MLB cancels more games amid labor standoff with players

    Major League Baseball announced it has canceled more regular-season games that pushes Opening Day to April 14 amid the ongoing lockout between the owners and the league players union, The Washington Post reported. In a statement on Wednesday, league commissioner Rob Manfred said both sides worked to get an agreement done with the owners and offered what he called a fair deal to the players union. Both sides had been negotiating throughout...

  • U.S. speeds licensing for gun, ammunition shipments to Ukraine

    The United States is rapidly processing requests from Americans to export firearms and ammunition to Ukraine, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Americans are collecting weapons for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on his citizens to defend the country from invading Russian forces and promised to arm them. The Commerce Department said it had imposed export controls on Russia to "degrade its ability to sustain military aggression" and Americans should check agency regulations to see if a license was needed to ship specific firearms to Ukraine.

  • COVID prevalence rising among over-55s in England - study

    COVID-19 cases were rising among the over-55s in England, a study found on Thursday, with increased social contact, waning of booster protection and a more contagious subvariant of Omicron possibly driving an increase in hospitalisations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February lifted the last coronavirus restrictions in England and abolished a legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus. Johnson took those steps after Omicron peaked at the start of the year without causing a wave of hospitalisations and deaths to overwhelm the health service, which he attributed to the booster programme and Omicron's lower severity.

  • DeSantis wanted six months without gas tax. Legislature is giving him — and us — one

    Florida will suspend collection of its gas tax in October, saving motorists about $0.27 for every gallon of fuel they buy.

  • Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means

    President Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday outlining a plan to regulate cryptocurrency. Biden’s crypto order was in the making for several weeks. But it’s unrelated to the Russia-Ukraine war and the economic sanctions the West imposed on Russia in recent days. While some feared the executive order might harm bitcoin and the blockchain … The post Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means appeared first on BGR.

  • China's daily local symptomatic COVID cases nearly double to 402

    Mainland China reported 402 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections with confirmed symptom for March. Of the new local symptomatic infections, 165 were in the northeastern province of Jilin, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 435, a near two-year high.

  • Pentagon says transfer of Polish MiG-29 jets to Ukraine forces could be ‘escalatory’ and ‘high risk’

    During the Pentagon briefing on Wednesday, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby explained why the U.S. did not support the transfer of Polish MiG-29 jets to Ukraine because it “may be mistaken as escalatory” by Russia, and therefore “high risk.”

  • Human Rights Campaign Rejects $5 Million Disney Donation Until ‘Action is Taken’ on Florida’s Anti-Gay Bill

    Disney's contribution only a "first step," LGBTQ+ advocacy group says in new statement

  • 'The Masked Singer' Season 7 premiere's accidental unmasking: 'He just sang his head off!'

    This was the most technical-issue-laden episode in 'Masked Singer' history, with one contestant losing her breath and another literally losing his head.

  • Kansas lawmakers take aim again at banning transgender women from women’s sports

    ‘​The adults that are supposed to value them are trying to find ways to exclude and use them as a political punching bag,’ said Thomas Witt, executive director of Equality Kansas, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

  • Euro stands tall as investors cheer Ukraine talks

    The euro held most of its overnight gains on Thursday, having posted its steepest daily jump in nearly six years after a meeting between Ukraine's and Russia's foreign ministers and easing oil prices took some of the recent panic out of markets. Traders now await a meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day for any signs of how Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect monetary policy. U.S. inflation figures are also due, which could further guide expectations for the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

  • Police K9 that ripped off woman's scalp had similar bite in 2019

    The woman in the bodycam video can be heard saying the police dog "bit my head." However, in the police report Officer Ryan Rezentes wrote he believed the gash on the woman's head was from an exposed nail.