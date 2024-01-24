'The end of days:' James Carville takes on Trump, Jersey jughandles during Drew U. talk

As New Hampshire primary voters were throwing their support behind Donald Trump Tuesday night, legendary Democratic campaign strategist James Carville was talking presidential politics during an online Drew University Forum event.

Steering his most caustic remarks toward Trump and the rise of Christian Nationalism, Carville ended a frequently dour hour-long talk, moderated by Drew political science Professor Patrick McGuinn, with a pep talk for the students in the audience.

"The only thing that's gonna save us is people getting involved," said Carville, 79, still active as a political consultant, author and popular TV personality. "It's your country. At some level, understand that. My generation has pretty much messed this whole thing up, so we're depending on you to come back, grab this thing and steer it in the right direction."

James Carville, left, speaks with Drew University Professor Patrick McGuinn during an online Drew Forum speaker series event during the night of the 2024 New Hampshire primary.

Carville recalls 'when politics was fun'

Speaking from his home and wearing the purple and gold of his alma mater, Louisiana State University − including, to start the session, a Mardi Gras hat − Carville warmed up by recalling an age "when politics was fun" before "it came to be a slog."

"You did everything you could to win," he said. "If you lost, it was terrible, but you didn't feel like it was the end of the Constitution or the end of days."

He spiced his rhetoric with humor, poking fun at his wayward years as a college student: "The best four years of my life were spent as a sophomore at LSU."

Carville also laughed when recalling his time in New Jersey, working on a successful campaign to elect Frank Lautenberg to the U.S. Senate in 1988.

"I was lost the whole time," he said. "I never knew how to get off the damn Turnpike or the Garden State Parkway. And the jughandles. The traffic patterns in New Jersey are quite unique and different."

Democratic strategist James Carville gives a speech on Friday, June 17, 2022, during Big Dem Weekend at Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis

'It's the economy, stupid'

But Carville made it clear the political landscape has changed radically from his career peak as the strategist for Bill Clinton in 1992, when he coined the term, "It's the economy, stupid" to help guide Clinton's campaign to defeat incumbent President George H.W. Bush.

As Trump was on his way to victory in New Hampshire, Carville, a Democrat, unsurprisingly took several critical shots at the former president.

Asked what a second White House term for Trump would look like, and if it would mean "an existential threat to Democracy," Carville responded, "How could you not think that?"

"He admires dictators to no end," Carville said. "They used to hide things from him, take things off his desk. He's not going to appoint those kinds of people anymore. They're going to hit the ground running Day 1. And they're telling you that. You don't need me to tell you that, he's telling you that. Take them at their word."

Is Trump a Christian Nationalist?

Carville leveled a scathing, animated attack at the rise of Christian nationalism in politics, a political and cultural movement that holds that American was founded as a Christian nation and that its laws and institutions should retain a Christian nature. The ideology is funded by groups and individuals who Carville said "are wealthy beyond imagination."

In his view, "This is an anti-Democratic theological move that basically says that the Constitution was ordained and inspired by God, by Jesus," he said. "I'm not making this up. And that the First Amendment is being misinterpreted − it only applies to Christians."

Trump, he implied, has only a transactional interest in their agenda and happily plays along to gain their support and campaign donations.

"He wouldn't know Christian Nationalism from a pineapple, but they will supply him with votes," he said. "Trump will turn the courts and everything over to these people as long as they let him steal whatever he wanted to."

"It's awful," Carville said. "It sounds benign but it's anything but that. In my view, I'd call it a clear and present danger."

'Toxic authoritarianism'

His hopes for the 2024 election? Despite concerns about Biden's age and ability to connect with young voters, he's pulling for the incumbent to win a second term.

More broadly, Carville hopes the "toxic authoritarianism, Christian Nationalism, vulgarian, base, raw, racial, ethnic, religious appeals don't work. If you want to be the majority party these are the things you shouldn't touch."

But for now, politics is "not being driven by hope. It's being driven by hatred, and until somebody can come along and reshuffle this deck, I see us going deeper down the rabbit hole of negative partisanship."

