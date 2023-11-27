End of an era: Vietnam Veterans group plans its own dissolution

At the Vietnam Veterans of America biennial convention two years ago, delegates voted resoundingly against a resolution that would have opened the group’s membership to future generations of veterans and descendants of current members.

Only those who served on active duty during the Vietnam War are eligible for membership, and this decision cemented the fact that the organization would cease to exist when the last Vietnam veteran dies.

At this year’s convention, VVA approved a roadmap for planning an orderly dissolution. They established a legacy task force to develop a plan. At the same time, they voted against fixing a specific future date for dissolution, which will make VVA a “Last Man Standing” organization.

“I fully support the Last Man Standing concept,” said Father Phil Salois, who leads the James Michael Ray Memorial VVA Chapter 818 in northern Rhode Island and is the VVA’s national chaplain.

“In my opinion, allowing descendants to carry on would never work long-term,” added Salois, who earned a Silver Star as a grunt in Vietnam before he became a priest.

Salois points to the example of the United Spanish War Veterans (a group that had a powerful presence in Rhode Island, incidentally). That group existed until 1992, when its last member, Nathan E. Cook, died one month before his 107th birthday. (Cook was actually a veteran of the Philippine Insurrection of 1899–1902. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1901 at the age of 16.)

RI Aviation Hall of Fame honors 10

Maj. Gen. Chris Callahan, left, Rhode Island's adjutant general, and retired Navy Capt. Rich Suttie, right, an Aviation Hall of Fame Board member, flank brothers David and Skip Carter at the Hall of Fame's annual event Nov 18. David accepted an award on behalf of their father, Lynn, a WWII bomber pilot and Brown University graduate who died in 2014. Skip accepted his own award; a naval aviator, he flew combat missions off carrier decks in Vietnam and later became a commercial 747 captain.

Some 200 family members and guests packed the Scottish Rite Center in Cranston on Nov. 18 for the Rhode Island Aviation Hall of Fame's recognition of its 21st group of honorees. (Full disclosure: This is an organization and event in which I am actively involved.)

U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner welcomed the guests, while Rhode Island’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Chris Callahan, participated in the individual presentations.

The honored guest for the evening was Dewey Turilli of Warwick, a WWII Iwo Jima veteran who will be 101 in February. Other highlights included awards to a father/son team with service in WWII and Vietnam, respectively (Lynn and Skip Carter); to the former CO of the Navy squadron supporting Operation Deep Freeze who later became the first manager of the Quonset Industrial park (Cmdr. John Dana); and to Merlyn O’Keefe, a prominent Rhode Island businessman and political influencer who flew for Britain in the Royal Flying Corps during World War I. A full list of the honorees can be found on the Hall of Fame website: riahof.org

The highlight of the event was Callahan’s presentation of the Rhode Island Star, the state’s most prestigious award, to retired Army major and Vietnam helicopter pilot David Nuttall for his many years of service to the Rhode Island National Guard. This was a surprise for Nuttall, whose brother, retired Maj. Gen. Jim Nuttall, pinned the award on his chest.

U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner greets 100-year-old Dewey Turilli of Warwick, who was a P-51 Mustang ground crew member on Iwo Jima in 1945. Magaziner gave welcoming remarks at the Rhode Island Aviation Hall of Fame's annual dinner and award ceremony on Nov. 18.

Italo-American veterans group arranges Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving Day turned into a much more festive occasion than several veterans might have expected. The Rhode Island Chapter of Italian-American War Veterans of the United States provided a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner buffet with all the trimmings for veterans, active-duty service members and their families at Perella’s Ristorante in Warren last Thursday.

Retired Army Master Sgt. John A. Cianci, Veteran Service Officer, reported that Louie Perella closed his restaurant to the public to support the event. “Additionally, he allowed the veterans into Louie’s world – his kitchen!”

The group also arranged home delivery to shut-ins and veterans and families who could not make it to the restaurant.

Meals were prepared by other veterans with the assistance of volunteers from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Announcements

Who needs volunteers? Who wants to volunteer? Many veteran-centric organizations have events or projects that are labor-intensive and could use volunteer help to get them across the finish line. On the other hand, some of you readers may have some extra time that you would be willing to donate to a worthy project or cause. If you fall in either category, please email the address below and we will try to make the appropriate connections.

Trading post/giving station: As the holidays approach, many veteran groups as well as others serving veterans and their families find themselves in need of supplies or equipment to help them with their missions. If you fall in that category, please email the address below and we will communicate your needs to those who may be able to help. Conversely, if your company or group has surplus inventory or equipment you are no longer using, please reach out. We will try to connect you so that we can all help veterans in need better face the challenges ahead.

Here’s the email: veteranscolumn@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Last Man Standing: Vietnam veterans group plans to cease existence