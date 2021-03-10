Is this the end of forests as we've known them?

Alastair Gee
·11 min read

Camille Stevens-Rumann never used to worry about seeing dead trees. As a wildland firefighter in the American west, she encountered untold numbers killed in blazes she helped to extinguish. She knew fires are integral to forests in this part of the world; they prune out smaller trees, giving room to the rest and even help the seeds of some species to germinate.

“We have largely operated under the assumption that forests are going to come back after fires,” Stevens-Rumann said.

But starting in about 2013, she noticed something unsettling. In certain places, the trees were not returning. For an analysis she performed of sites across the Rocky Mountains, she found that almost one-third of places that had burned since 2000 had no trees regrowing whatsoever. Instead of tree seedlings, there were shrubs and flowers.

This shift – echoed across a warming world – is a distinct phenomenon from trees dying because of direct human intervention such as logging. These trees are dying without humans laying a hand on them, at least physically, and they are not resprouting. Forests cover 30% of the planet’s land surface, and yet, as humans heat the atmosphere, some locations where they would have grown now appear too dry or hot to support them.

Sequoias in California view from below at Mariposa Grove of Yosemite USADJ2FYM Sequoias in California view from below at Mariposa Grove of Yosemite USA
Sequoias at Mariposa Grove of Yosemite, California. Sequoias are dying in remarkable numbers. Photograph: Natureworld/Alamy

In western North America, huge swaths of forested areas may become unsuitable for trees owing to climate change, say researchers. In the Rocky Mountains, estimates hold that by 2050, about 15% of the forests would not grow back if felled by fire because the climate would no longer suit them. In Alberta, Canada, about half of existing forests could vanish by 2100. In the south-western US, which is experiencing a “megadrought”, as much as 30% of forests are at risk of converting to shrubland or another kind of ecosystem.

“Now’s a good time to go visit national parks with big trees,” said Nate McDowell, an earth scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the lead author of a paper forecasting that in southwestern US forests more than half of conifers, the dominant type of trees, could be killed by 2050. “It’s like Glacier national park – now’s a good time to see a glacier before they’re gone.”

Related: Fiercer, more frequent fires may reduce carbon capture by forests

The change isn’t unique to the US. In the Amazon, some experts warn that a forest mortality tipping point is looming. The boreal forests of Canada and Siberia are under attack from higher temperatures. Temperate European forests thought to be less vulnerable to climate change are showing worrying symptoms.

Forest mortality researchers say while this does not mark the end of the forests, it may well be the end of many forests as we’ve known them. Iconic species such as giant sequoias and Joshua trees are succumbing in remarkable numbers. The landscapes of beloved wild places and national parks are, in turn, being transformed. And the changes being observed today – in which slow-growing trees that have survived for hundreds of years are dying in a drought or wildfire – cannot be undone in our lifetimes.

US-FIRESFire-ravaged Joshua Trees are seen ona scorched landscape from the Bobcat Fire on September 19, 2020 in Juniper Hills, California. - The Bobcat Fire erupted on September 6 in the Angeles National Forest and has scorched 91,017 acres at 15% containment, with full containment estimated by Oct. 30. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Fire-ravaged Joshua trees are seen on a scorched landscape after the Bobcat fire in September 2020 in Juniper Hills, California. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images

“You realize in some ways how short our lives are in comparison to these ecosystems,” said Stevens-Rumann, a fire ecologist at Colorado State University. “I’m never going to see these landscapes again.”

•••

The possibility of worldwide mass forest mortality linked to climate change was flagged in the first Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessments in 1990. But today, many researchers are expressing particular concern about the tree mortality crisis building in California and other parts of the west.

Since 2010, 129m trees are estimated to have died in California’s national forests, as a result of a hotter climate, insects and other factors. Astonishingly, 48.9% of all trees in a comprehensive study of the southern Sierra Nevada mountain range were killed.

The effects of a warming planet on trees were already obvious in summer 2016, as California was emerging from its driest four-year period since scientific record-keeping began. In August that year, I drove from San Francisco to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada to visit Steven Ostoja, the director of the US agriculture department’s California Climate Hub. At his house on the rural outskirts of a community called Oakhurst, Ostoja led me into his yard.

A boardwalk in the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite damaged by a fallen ponderosa pine during the Mono wind event on 19 January.
A boardwalk in the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite damaged by a fallen ponderosa pine during the Mono wind event on 19 January. Photograph: AP

“I watched that tree die,” he said, gesturing toward a 40ft-tall ponderosa pine. We crunched across yellowed grass and leaves to examine it. The ponderosa was wizened and bleached by the elements. Up close, Ostoja was able to pull off a chunk of bark as easily as peeling a tangerine. He pointed out dozens of small holes along the bark made by burrowing beetles. Small, hard blobs of pitch, resembling honey, indicated where the tree had tried to push them out, but lacking water, it had not been able to produce enough.

Dehydration is not always the culprit when trees die in droughts. Droughts often create such hostile conditions that trees with decades or centuries of life ahead of them are suddenly vulnerable to insects or disease, or to wildfires that can rampage when the environment dries out.

The distant whine of a chainsaw taking down a dead tree served as a reminder of the extent of the problem. “That’s a sound you hear all the time,” Ostoja said. “You’ll hear it on a Monday, on a Tuesday, all day long.”

Ostoja had an unruffled scientific manner, but even so he was perturbed by the speed of the change he had witnessed. “It wasn’t within a career,” he said. “It was within three years.” He wondered aloud whether this was one of the most pronounced ecological shifts in the western US “in such a short period of time in the last 10,000 years”.

Burned trees are seen after the first winter storm of the season drops snow on the Bobcat fire scar in the Angeles national forest near Azusa, California, on 31 December 2020.
Burned trees are seen after the first winter storm of the season drops snow on the Bobcat fire scar in the Angeles national forest near Azusa, California, on 31 December 2020. Photograph: David McNew/Getty Images

Researchers acknowledge that there is considerable ambiguity in their predictions about tree mortality. For one thing, it is unclear how many of the trees now dying essentially weren’t meant to be there in the first place. Western forests are denser than they were historically because of human influence: the practice of tamping out wildfires, beginning in the early 20th century, has interfered with a natural process in which blazes weed out younger trees and undergrowth.

Even so, the tree mortality problem spanning the western part of the continent is prompting a broad and looming sense of disquiet. Take New Mexico, which has just experienced one of its driest two-decade periods in 1,200 years. At Bandelier national monument, recent wildfires have left bare landscapes. “Why aren’t we getting pine regeneration?” the monument’s chief resource manager said to the Durango Herald in 2017. “We may have to redefine recovery, because we’re not sure some of these forest types will ever return.”

Not far away, ecologist Craig Allen just marked his 40th year studying forests and landscapes in the Jemez mountains. When he arrived from the cooler climes of north-east Wisconsin, moist weather patterns made the region “a great place to be a tree in the south-west US”. That natural variability has now, thanks to climate change, flipped to megadrought conditions. By mid-century, Allen suspects, trees will barely cling to existence in the mountains of the south-west.

“I have to be a little careful about not sounding like some Cassandra saying the sky is falling and forests are going to die and burn – but I have seen what that looks like,” said Allen, who founded the US Geological Survey’s New Mexico Landscapes Field Station.

On a personal level, he added, “it’s actually disorienting to me to be out in the landscapes in some ways because they’re so different from how I first knew them. Now you see a vista literally for 100 miles – you see the next mountain range 100 miles away. And [previously] you couldn’t see more than 20 meters. The canopies are thin, the whole productivity and vigor of the system is suppressed.”

Related: Subalpine regions struggle to recover after 2019-20 bushfires as eucalypt forests fare better

•••

Around the globe, research has suggested that the tree mortality rate in some temperate and tropical forests has doubled or more in recent decades.

While in some places there will be wholesale tree die-offs as a result of climate change, in other places it will alter the very composition and feel of forests. They will not be what they were.

In the Amazon, climate change has lengthened the dry season and caused the rainfall to decline in parts. These shifts are reorganizing the forest: trees that prefer drier conditions are thriving, while those that prefer wetter conditions, and which make up the majority of tree species in Amazonia, are dying off in greater numbers, a study has found.

These changes demonstrate just how far-flung the impacts of climate change can be. The Amazon “is one of the most remote places on Earth”, said lead author Adriane Esquivel Muelbert, a lecturer at the University of Birmingham and researcher at the Birmingham Institute of Forest Research. “Humans are managing to change the environment even very far away from where they are living, or most of them are living.”

With the combined impacts of global heating and rampant logging, some researchers warn that large parts of the rainforest ecosystem could collapse and convert to savanna. “Today, we stand exactly in a moment of destiny,” two leading academics declared in a 2019 editorial. “The tipping point is here, it is now.”

An aerial view of deforestation in Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Brazil&#x002019;s Amazon basin in August 2019.
An aerial view of deforestation in Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Brazil’s Amazon basin in August 2019. Photograph: João Laet/AFP/Getty Images

Cooler regions are not immune. Boreal forests ringing the northerly parts of the globe are in fact projected to experience the greatest warming of all. In central Siberia, conifers are already dying at greater rates and are expected to retreat upslope and to the north. One boreal forest researcher told Yale Environment 360 that “the boreal forest is breaking apart.” He added: “The question is what will replace it?”

Even forests thought more impervious to climatic shifts are proving not to be. In Austria, Germany and Switzerland, heat and low rainfall in 2018 caused mass mortality among species such as Norway spruce and European beech. The German government estimated that at least 2,450 square kilometers would need to be reforested.

“It was a really impressive period, the last two years, because so far I’d only known large-scale mortality events from the literature,” said Henrik Hartmann, co-author of a study on the die-off and an organizer of the International Tree Mortality Network. “And now it is actually here in a very temperate region where nobody would expect it.”

A great irony of this shift is that trees are dying just as we understand them better than ever. It has become clear that far from being inert and silent, and little more than a backdrop for wildlife, trees are able to communicate with one another and even share resources.

Forests also absorb around one-quarter of all human carbon emissions annually, and increasingly there are worries that if forests die back they will switch from storing carbon to emitting it, because dead trees will release all the carbon they have accumulated. This helps explain why much-touted proposals to plant millions of trees to suck up carbon and ameliorate the climate crisis are encountering skepticism; they won’t work if conditions on Earth don’t allow for forests to reproduce and thrive.

An aerial view of a wildfire in the taiga in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, in north-west Siberia. The boreal forests of Siberia are under attack from higher temperatures.
An aerial view of a wildfire in the taiga in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, in north-west Siberia. The boreal forests of Siberia are under attack from higher temperatures. Photograph: Denis Bushkovsky/Tass

It is true that forests could find new footholds in places that were formerly too cold or otherwise unsuited to them. But trees can take centuries to reach maturity, and in terms of global heating, older, large trees store much more carbon than younger, smaller ones. Instead of focusing on new trees, researchers say, the best answer to the mortality crisis is to preserve the forests we already have – by cutting carbon emissions.

For Camille Stevens-Rumann, the fire ecologist studying tree mortality in the Rockies, watching these changes in places she has known for years – and where she has backpacked and rafted – has required an adjustment.

“As a person who loves trees and has spent my career so far looking predominantly at trees, it is a bit of a stark difference and a shift of mindset to think about these landscapes as not ‘treed’ for a longer period of time – or indefinitely,” she said.

Even so, she is able to find beauty in them, and in what humbler plant life is able to make a comeback even if the pine and fir trees cannot. She is a realist. Life marches on.

“This is the beginning of a new ecological state.”

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon approves extending Guard deployment at Capitol

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has formally approved an extension of the National Guard deployment at the U.S. Capitol for about two more months as possible threats of violence remain, the Pentagon said Tuesday. According to a statement issued by the department, close to 2,300 Guard troops will continue to provide security in Washington until May 23, at the request of the Capitol Police. Officials have been scrambling in recent days to determine if and how to fill the request, as the original March 12 deadline for them to leave Washington loomed.

  • Wuhan soccer team prepares for another season in isolation

    As the coronavirus pandemic stretches into a second year, Chinese soccer team Wuhan FC is back in preseason training. The club endured quite an ordeal last year after first being stranded in Spain on a preseason tour as its home city was overrun by the virus, and then fleeing the country just before the outbreak hit Europe hard. “It was difficult on the players because they didn’t know when it would all end,” said former Wuhan coach José González, a Spaniard who was in charge of the team when the outbreak started.

  • Poland to resume some logging in ancient Bialowieza forest

    Poland will resume some logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest this year, according to documents signed on Tuesday by a government minister, in a move one environmental group called a "spit in the face". Increased logging in the forest, a UNESCO World Heritage site that straddles the border with Belarus, proved a major flashpoint between Poland and the European Union in 2016-2018. Poland halted large-scale logging after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled in April 2018 that it had broken environmental laws but authorities have been working on new forest management quotas to increase tree felling by 2021.

  • India's palm oil imports may rise to meet rising demand as stocks deplete

    India's palm oil imports are set to rebound in March and April to meet rising demand from hotels and restaurants, as lower shipments last month have depleted stocks, according to industry participants. Higher imports by India, the world's biggest buyer of the edible oil, is likely to support benchmark Malaysian palm oil prices that hit their highest level in a decade on Monday. India's palm oil imports in February fell to around 400,000 tonnes to its lowest in 10 months, as sellers were offering steep discounts for shipments in March and April over prompt delivery, said Sudhakar Desai, president of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA).

  • RBC Upgrades Coca-Cola's Stock, Says 'Things Have Changed'

    The case for turning bullish on Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is simple: "things have changed," according to RBC. The Coca-Cola Analyst: Nik Modi upgraded Coca-Cola's stock from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $55 to $60. The Coca-Cola Thesis: RBC downgraded Coca-Cola's stock in January amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. But weeks later, Modi says, the health situation took a turn for the better and the pandemic "seems to have stabilized in the US" and other international markets. Modi said expectations for a "material increase" in consumer mobility amid better weather in the coming months represent a catalyst for Coca-Cola's stock. Other factors that make the case for a return back to some form of normalcy include stay-at-home fatigue, a "fairly efficient" vaccine distribution, reduction in vaccine hesitancy, and better knowledge on how to protect against the virus. Related Link: RBC: Keurig Dr Pepper Growth 'Gets Another Jolt', 'Monster' Results From Monster Beverage Meanwhile, Coca-Cola's stock might look expensive relative to its mega-cap peers, but shares are trading 21.8 times earnings and this is below the stock's historical average and an 11% discount versus pre-COVID levels. "We believe improved consumer mobility and proof points that the reorganization results in better execution will drive both earnings upside and multiple appreciation," Modi wrote. KO Price Action: Shares of Coca-Cola were trading higher by 3.2% Monday afternoon at $52.45. Latest Ratings for KO DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform Jan 2021BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for KO View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: eXp World Holdings CEO Glenn Sanford On Reinventing The Real Estate IndustrySoup Category Remains Hot, But Will It Cool Down?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • It’s that time of year again! Watch an 8-foot alligator strut on Hilton Head golf course

    Mating season for American Alligators is just around the corner.

  • At least 1,000 COVID-19 deaths linked to workplace transmission were reportedly never investigated

    More than 1,000 worker deaths from COVID-19 that were linked to workplace transmission were never investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration at the state or local level, a Wall Street Journal investigation found. The Journal notes that the number likely understates that actual toll. Many of those fatalities weren't reported to OSHA agencies by employers in the first place, but David Michaels, the OSHA director in the Obama administration, told the Journal the coronavirus pandemic still "exposed OSHA's great weaknesses." Indeed, the Journal reports, OSHA records and state health care data show the agencies often took limited steps when they did respond to safety complaints. For example, the Journal identified 180 COVID-19 deaths among workers that occurred four weeks or more after complaints to OSHA agencies. In those cases, the investigation didn't extend beyond corresponding with employers. And despite an increase in complaints during the pandemic, OSHA agencies actually conducted fewer inspections than they did in the previous year. But, aside from a lack of action, it seems there were also built-in inefficiencies that left the OSHA unprepared to respond to pandemic. The agency's rules, the Journal reports, are "designed to minimize chemical-exposure risks and injuries such as falls and electric shocks," not infectious disease. Officials did start drafting rules centered on preventing the spread of such diseases in healthcare facilities after the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, but never completed the process. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyLate night comedians react to the queen's reaction to the Harry and Meghan interview, and Piers Morgan'sFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

  • The Talk - Elaine Welteroth on Meghan's Royal Treatment

    During Oprah Winfrey's royal interview, Prince Harry admits racism was a large part of them leaving the country. Elaine Welteroth reacts, "I'm so hurt by watching that. I think so many people were. But I'm also really glad that they didn't shy away from the issue of racism, and the role that it plays in the way that Meghan was treated, and how Archie was treated even before he was born." She adds, "The fact that the generations long tradition can break in an instant when someone who looks different enters the system, it speaks volumes about the power of racism and how racism operates. This kind of thing happens to firsts, to people who break boundaries, who are trailblazers, who are breaking glass ceilings. We don't talk about the cuts and bruises that come along the way... she's breaking her silence for so many other women in the workplace."

  • Covid: Brazil experts issue warning as hospitals 'close to collapse'

    Experts fear Brazil's variants may slow down pandemic recovery, as intensive care units there fill up.

  • Chinese trawler stranded off coast of Mauritius, in Pointe-aux-Sables

    A trawler containing 130 tonnes of fuel oil has run aground in Pointe-aux-Sables, near the Mauritian capital Port-Louis. Mauritius experienced one of the worst maritime pollution in its history seven months ago with the grounding of the MV Wakashio, which dumped 1,000 tonnes of fuel in its turquoise waters.

  • Harry and Meghan interview was ‘utterly ridiculous from start to finish’: Piers Morgan

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down with Oprah Winfrey for tell-all interview; Piers Morgan reacts on ‘Fox & Friends.’

  • U.S. House approves expanded protections for labor union organizing

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday narrowly approved legislation to expand protections for labor union organizing and collective bargaining, at a time when workers at an Amazon.com facility in Alabama are deciding whether to join a union. The bill now goes to the Senate where it is expected to have a more difficult path because Democrats and Republicans are split 50-50 in the chamber and most legislation needs at least 60 supporters to advance. Employees at the Amazon.com Inc fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting whether to become the company's first workers to join a labor union.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Amazon's newest robot, Twitter CEO's charity donation, and the MyPillow CEO's new social media site: Here's what you need to know today.

  • The Walking Dead showrunner says the Leah story is not over

    'The Walking Dead' showrunner Angela Kang hints that there is more to come between Daryl and Leah.

  • The It List: Jennifer Garner lets kids rule in 'Yes Day' comedy, 'Masked Singer' returns, the show goes on for the Grammy Awards and the best in pop culture the week of March 8, 2021

    Here are our pop culture picks for March 8-14, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • 'Cold war-era weapon': $100bn US plan to build new nuclear missile sparks concern

    Scientists say the GBSD project is outdated and the result of lobbying rather than a clear sense of what it will achieve The GBSD nuclear missile would replace the Minuteman III, pictured, but questions have been raised about its viability in the event of a conflict with Russia. Photograph: Clayton Wear/US Air Force / AFP via Getty Images The US is building a new $100bn nuclear missile based on a set of flawed and outdated assumptions, a new report by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) will say. The report, due to be published next week, will argue the planned ground-based strategic deterrent (GBSD) is being driven by intense industry lobbying and politicians from states that will benefit most from it economically, rather than a clear assessment of the purpose of the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). “It is becoming increasingly clear that there has not been a serious consideration of what role these cold war-era weapons are supposed to play in a post-cold war security environment,” the FAS report, titled Siloed Thinking, will say. According to the FAS, a non-partisan thinktank, the US Air Force price tag for the new GBSD was deliberately framed in such a way as to appear slightly less than the cost of extending the life of the missile it would be replacing, the Minuteman III. An independent assessment by the Rand corporation at about the same time, suggested the cost of a totally new weapon could cost two to three times more. An effort by Congress to mandate an independent study on the comparative costs was blocked in 2019 with the help of the industry lobby. The current estimate is that the basic acquisition costs of the GBSD will be $100bn, while the total cost of building, operating and maintaining it over its projected lifespan to 2075 is projected as $264bn. The report is being published as the Biden administration is preparing its first defence budget which may reveal its intentions towards the GBSD, which is in its early stages. In September 2020, Northrop Grumman was awarded an uncontested bid for the $13.3bn engineering, manufacturing and development phase of the project, just over a year after its only rival, Boeing, pulled out of the race, complaining of a rigged competition. It said Northrop Grumman’s purchase of one of the two companies in the US making solid fuel rocket motors gave it an unfair advantage. There are currently 400 Minuteman missiles spread over five states: Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. Many arms control advocates argue that rather than being replaced, they should be phased out entirely on grounds of their vulnerability and consequent instability. A US president would have less than half an hour to decide whether to use the missiles in the event of a surprise attack from Russia (the only country with an arsenal big enough to carry out such an attack), or risk losing them altogether to incoming enemy missiles. The decision would have to be made on the basis of early warning systems, which could potentially be faulty or hacked. “Deciding to launch US ICBMs under these conditions would be the most impactful decision in human history,” the report said. “No matter how competent the president is, it is unfathomable that a single individual would be able to make a rational decision under these extraordinary circumstances, especially given the irrationality of the system itself and likelihood of a false alarm.” ICBM sceptics, who include former secretaries of defence and military commanders, say US should rely instead on its nuclear bombers and submarine-launched missiles, the other two legs of the US nuclear triad, which could be used in a retaliatory strike if a nuclear attack is confirmed. Supporters of the GBSD argue against greater reliance on the sea-launched Trident missiles, which they say will be hostage to advances in anti-submarine warfare. “It doesn’t make sense to rely over the long term on the fact that the seas will forever be opaque,” Tim Morrison, a former White House adviser to Donald Trump on Russia and nuclear weapons, now at the Hudson Institute. “Our adversaries understand how much of our deterrence is based on our submarines and we can bet that they are seeking to make those submarines vulnerable. I see no reason why the US would put more eggs in that basket by eliminating the cheapest, most responsive leg of our triad.” The FAS report will argue the opposite – that the survivability of the US submarine force, which carries 55% of the total nuclear arsenal, “is unlikely to change, even decades into the future”. Some critics argue for a pause in the GBSD build-up, delaying the scheduled boost in funding while the new administration conducts a nuclear posture review. While a pause is possible, the Biden administration is not expected to rethink the triad, which has been US nuclear orthodoxy since early in the cold war. “I think they are going to make the wrong decision,” former defence secretary William Perry told the Guardian. “These arguments in favour of maintaining the triad have been so ground into us through the years it’s very unlikely they will find a way of rising above that.” A study published by the Centre for International Policy on Tuesday said Northrop Grumman and its top subcontractors spent over $119m on lobbying in 2019 and 2020 alone and employed a total of 410 lobbyists including many former officials. The rising military power of China is being increasingly cited by GBSD supporters as a rationale for building the new weapon. When Democratic congressman Ro Khanna suggested an amendment last July for using $1bn of GBSD seed money to help combat the Covid pandemic, Republican Liz Cheney, whose home state of Wyoming hosts the Minuteman complex at the Warren air force base, came close to accusing him of being a Chinese stooge. “I don’t think the Chinese government, frankly, could imagine in their wildest dreams that they would have been able to get a member of the US Congress to propose, in response to the pandemic, that we ought to cut a billion dollars out of our nuclear forces,” Cheney said. The FAS currently estimates the Chinese arsenal at 320 warheads, compared to the 3,800 the US has deployed and in the reserve stockpile. The Siloed Thinking report will argue that America’s ICBMs are irrelevant to deterring China because any launch from the Great Plains and over the Arctic could be interpreted by Moscow as an attack on Russia and would therefore risk widening an already catastrophic conflict. “Overall, the Air Force’s … recommendation to pursue a brand-new missile was based upon a series of flawed assumptions about how GBSD would address perceived capability gaps, maintain the health of the large solid rocket motor industrial base ... and – most importantly – be cheaper than the cost of a Minuteman life-extension,” the Siloed Thinking report will say. “In hindsight, and upon further scrutiny, all of these assumptions appear to have either been exaggerated or de-prioritized,” the report will conclude, calling for a thorough re-evaluation.

  • Piers Morgan’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ Co-Host Susanna Reid: “Shows Go On & So On We Go”

    Good Morning Britain anchor Susanna Reid has addressed the abrupt departure of her co-host, Piers Morgan, right at the top of the show on Wednesday morning. After Morgan dramatically quit on Tuesday following comments he made about Meghan Markle’s mental health, Reid looked down the barrel of the camera and said: “A number of people, […]

  • 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in the NCAA tournament

    With Kentucky and Duke on the outside looking in, some top players are going to be watching the tourney from home. Here are the 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in this year's tournament.

  • Separated by war, long-lost friends have a 'miracle' reunion 80 years later

    Now that they've found each other again, more than 80 years after they shared their last hug in Berlin, there's no way Betty Grebenschikoff and Ana María Wahrenberg are drifting apart. Every Sunday, Grebenschikoff and Wahrenberg, both 91, spend hours chatting on Zoom, and during the week they keep in touch by phone and email. Growing up in Germany, they were best friends, attending school and synagogue together. The girls were forced apart in 1939 when their families fled the Nazis, with Grebenschikoff going to Shanghai and Wahrenberg to Chile. "We did not want to separate," Wahrenberg told The Washington Post. "We loved each other very much." They promised to keep in touch, but the distance was too great. The women survived the Holocaust, but lost many members of their extended families. Wahrenberg remained in Chile, while Grebenschikoff moved to the U.S. Both wrote memoirs and shared their testimonies and experiences publicly, and tried to find each other, but there was a problem: Ana María was known as Anne Marie in Berlin, while Betty was called Ilse, so they were looking under the old names. Things finally came together in November, after Ita Gordon, a researcher from the USC Shoah Foundation, heard Wahrenberg speak. She was fascinated by her story, and while searching the foundation's archives for more information on Wahrenberg, Gordon discovered Grebenschikoff's recorded testimony from 1997. In the tape, Grebenschikoff asked for assistance finding her best friend, Wahrenberg, and when Gordon realized that she could actually help, she jumped into action, working with colleagues to connect the women. It was, Grebenschikoff told the Post, "such a miracle." To Grebenschikoff, it feels like they "just picked up where we left off," and the women are looking forward to September, when Wahrenberg plans on visiting Grebenschikoff for Rosh Hashanah. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyLate night comedians react to the queen's reaction to the Harry and Meghan interview, and Piers Morgan'sFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

  • Video Shows How Marvel Visualizes Its Scenes Years In Advance

    This behind-the-scenes look at how Marvel uses previsualizations shows how MCU filmmakers plan out there movies years in advance. The post Video Shows How Marvel Visualizes Its Scenes Years In Advance appeared first on Nerdist.