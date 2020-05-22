'The end of Hong Kong': Experts say China's push to pass strict national security laws further erodes the city's autonomy

China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. The stadium is also known as the Bird's Nest.

Jerry Lampe/Reuters

On Friday, China began to move forward with controversial national security laws for Hong Kong.

Chinese authorities have not yet released the full details of the proposal, though it will likely outlaw the promotion of secession, subversion and foreign interference.

It's unclear what happens next and how Hong Kong will react.

Experts say Beijing's decision to implement these laws unilaterally rather than through Hong Kong's own legislature "represents a major blow to Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

China is moving forward with a set of controversial national security laws for Hong Kong aimed at cracking down on anti-Beijing sentiment and further eroding the region's autonomy.

Chinese authorities have not yet released the full details of the proposal, which is set to be discussed at the annual and largely rubber-stamp National People's Congress (NPC) that reopens on Friday.

According to the BBC, Wang Chen, the vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC, explained that the proposal will have seven articles, including one that state's Hong Kong "must improve" national security.

"When needed, relevant national security organs of the Central People's Government will set up agencies in Hong Kong to fulfill relevant duties to safeguard national security in accordance with the law," the draft states, according to the BBC.

On Friday, Hong Kong's government signaled support for the legislature and said it would cooperate with China in order to enforce the laws in Hong Kong.

'The end of Hong Kong'

Critics have likened the move to bullying and say it could have dire consequences on the city.

Maya Wang, a senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch, said that the bill could spell the end of Hong Kong.

"The end of Hong Kong is alarming not only for its people but also for the world," she said, according to Hong Kong Free Press news website.

"Today's Hong Kong, tomorrow's the world: Hong Kong has been the safe [harbor] for dissent; it's the light, the conscience, the voice that speaks truth to an increasingly powerful China."

A child sits in carrier wearing a mask as anti-government protesters hold hands to form a human chain in a sign of solidarity in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, China, November 30, 2019. More

Leah Millis/REUTERS

Pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong tweeted that the move was "retaliation" for the last several months of protest spurred by the deeply unpopular extradition bill proposal that was ultimately shelved indefinitely.

"Beijing's move is a direct retaliation on #hongkongers' efforts to arouse awareness over the past one year," he said in a tweet. "[Hong Kongers] will not scare off in the face of wolf warrior policy."

What is it?

While Hong Kong technically operates under a "One Country, Two Systems" rule with China, its relationship with the mainland is growing more fraught as time passes.

Hong Kong operated under British colonial rule for more than 150 years until its sovereignty was passed on to China in 1997 through an agreement called "the Basic Law." This allows Hong Kong to maintain its own political, legal, and economic systems separate from China until 2047.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives a press conference in Hong Kong on June 18, 2019. More

HK01

The Basic Law, or Hong Kong's mini-constitution, already calls for the city to enact national security laws to prohibit "treason, secession, sedition [and] subversion" against the Chinese government. It is referred to as Article 23.

Here is what it states in full: