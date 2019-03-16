'End of innocence': How world reacted to New Zealand terror attack

The Press newspaper in Christchurch and the New Zealand Herald

Leaders, organisations and the media around the world expressed disgust and sorrow at the killing of 49 people in shootings at two New Zealand mosques on Friday, attacks that many blamed on the demonisation of Muslims by the West.

Western leaders from Donald Trump to Theresa May expressed solidarity with New Zealanders, deploring what the White House called a "vicious act of hate".

The response from some Muslim countries went further, blaming politicians and the media for stoking that hatred. The nationalities of the victims included Indian, Pakistani, Malaysian, Indonesian, Egyptian, Bangladeshi, Saudi, Somalian and Turkish, authorities said.

New Zealand police said 50 people were killed and 42 were being treated for wounds, including a four-year-old child.

Brenton Tarrant appeared in court on Saturday charged with murder over the attack. Police said more charges would follow.

Here's a round up of the reaction around the world.

New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the tragedy as a "terrorist attack" and noted many of the victims could be migrants or refugees.

She pronounced it "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

On Saturday, she said the "primary perpetrator" in the shootings was a licensed gun owner and legally acquired the five guns used. Ms Ardern said the country's gun laws would change as a result of the carnage, but she did not specify how.

New Zealand is also generally considered to be welcoming to migrants and refugees.

On Saturday, people across the country were reaching out to Muslims in their communities on social media to volunteer acts of kindness - offering rides to the grocery store or volunteering to walk with them if they felt unsafe.

In other forums, people discussed Muslim food restrictions as they prepared to drop off meals for those affected.

The prime minister said the attack reflected "extremist views that have absolutely no place in New Zealand."

Immigrants "have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home," Ardern said. "They are us."

Australia

In Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the gunman as "an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist".

Some of the media focused on the fact the killer was Australian.

