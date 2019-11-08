End-of-Year Moves to Trim Your 2019 Tax Tab

Before the New Year arrives, it's time to look for last-minute moves that can trim your 2019 tax bill. The good news is that the tax law is pretty similar to last year, which should make estimating your tax bill easier. "Things haven't changed a lot," says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting. "Changes from the 2017 tax act were in effect last year and this year." The bad news is the end of the year is coming fast, so don't procrastinate.

First, estimate your 2019 tax tab by adding up your taxable income streams, then subtracting the tax breaks you know you will use. This exercise should help you determine whether you'll take the standard deduction this year or itemize. The standard deduction for 2019 is $12,200 for single taxpayers and $24,400 for those married filing jointly. Each spouse who is 65 or older can add an extra $1,300 to the standard deduction, while singles 65-plus can add $1,650.

To avoid underpayment penalties, your estimated tax tab should be $1,000 or less, or you should pay tax, through withholding or estimated tax payments, throughout the year that equals at least 100% (110% for high-income taxpayers) of your 2018 tax bill or at least 90% of your 2019 tax tab. The IRS lowered the 90% threshold to 80% for 2018, but Luscombe notes that there's "no indication the IRS will do it again for 2019." Be prepared to stick to the regular rules.

Use the IRS' withholding estimator to see if you're on track to meet one of those safe harbor tests. If you are off track, you still have time to fork over some more cash to Uncle Sam to pass one of those tests and skirt underpayment penalties. Lowering your taxable income will also reduce your tax tab, which could help you avoid those penalties, too. "The traditional approach of deferring income and accelerating deductions still holds true," says Paul Gaudio, wealth planning strategist at Bryn Mawr Trust.

With year-end so close, your 2019 tax estimate should be fairly accurate, which means your tax-trimming moves can be more precise. Consider the following moves to trim your 2019 tax bill before the calendar flips to next year.

Max out. If you are still working, you can stash up to $19,000 in a 401(k) or other employer retirement account by year-end. "Those 50 and older by the end of the year are allowed an extra catch-up contribution," notes Kevin Martin, lead tax research analyst for H&R Block's Tax Institute. That extra $6,000 for 2019 means a boomer could put away up to $25,000 for the year. "That will reduce adjusted gross income and taxable income," says Martin.

You can put up to $6,000 in an IRA for 2019, plus an extra $1,000 if you are 50 or older. Check whether your contributions will be deductible if you put them in a traditional IRA (search "IRA deduction limits" at IRS.gov); if not, consider contributing to a Roth IRA instead if you fall below the income thresholds. The sooner the money goes into the IRA, the longer it can grow in the tax shelter, but the IRS lets you make 2019 IRA contributions up until the April 2020 tax-filing deadline.

If one spouse is retired, the working spouse can stash up to the maximum limit into a spousal IRA for the retired spouse. "You can double up," says Judith Ward, senior financial planner for T. Rowe Price. The working spouse must have enough earned income to cover all the IRA contributions for the couple.

If you have a health savings account, April 15 is also the deadline for making 2019 contributions of up to $3,500 for single coverage and up to $7,000 for family coverage. Once you are on Medicare, though, you can no longer contribute to an HSA. In that case, "the contribution limit is prorated by month," says Martin. If you turned 65 in July and enrolled in Medicare, you can only stash up to half a year's worth of contributions in an HSA.

Withdraw your RMD. If you haven't already done so, withdraw required minimum distributions from your retirement accounts. While your first RMD can be delayed until April 1 of the year after you turn 70½, subsequent RMDs must be taken by December 31. Most experts advise not waiting past the first week or two of December.