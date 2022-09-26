‘The end is near’ in Kristin Smart murder trial, judge says. Here’s what’s next

The trial against the men accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart and hiding her body was delayed Monday after an unexpected juror emergency.

A juror serving on the jury for Paul Flores, who’s charged with Smart’s murder, was at first going to be an hour late, but then ended up not being able to attend trial proceedings at all, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe told the court Monday.

Instead of swearing in an alternate, the defense and prosecution both agreed to delay Monday’s proceedings, O’Keefe said.

If the juror still cannot make it to court Tuesday, then an alternate will replace them, she added.

Tuesday will be a “fairly full day of testimony and hopefully the end is near, ladies and gentleman,” O’Keefe told the court.

Defense attorneys for Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores, who’s accused of helping his son dispose of Smart’s body, are expected to call witnesses throughout the week.

Certified animal behaviorist James Ha and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Det. Clint Cole are expected to take the stand in the coming days.

Ha’s testimony is meant to discredit the human remains detection dog alerts that occurred throughout the investigation into Smart’s disappearance — both in 1996, when she vanished following an off-campus party, and in recent years, according to unsealed documents.

According to his website, DrJimHa.com, Ha does behavior consulting for dogs and cats for aggression, anxiety and other misbehaviors and provides expert legal witness services for criminal, civil and dangerous dog actions.

During pretrial motions in early July, the prosecution challenged Ha’s expertise, alleging he was an expert in birds and primates rather than cadaver dogs.

The prosecution rested its case against the Flores men on Sept. 20 — after more than two months of witness testimony.

Court is scheduled to resume Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., then is expected to continue throughout the end of the week at 8:30 a.m. each day.