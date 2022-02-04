End of Negative ECB Rates This Year Is Latest Bet for Traders
(Bloomberg) -- Traders are accelerating bets on European Central Bank policy tightening, now seeing its key rate hitting zero by the end of this year.
Money markets priced in around 50 basis points of tightening for December, which would be enough to end seven years of negative deposit rates. The move builds on wagers from Thursday triggered by ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference, where she said policy makers are no longer ruling out an interest-rate hike this year.
Banks are rushing to adjust their forecasts. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Commerzbank AG and Bank of America Corp. strategists are among those to have revised calls and predict the deposit rate will hit 0% in December. The ECB’s key rate currently stands at a record low of minus 0.50%.
“We now look for a substantially earlier ECB exit,” said Goldman Sachs analysts including Jari Stehn, who brought forward their forecast to see it raising rates in both September and December. Thursday’s meeting “signalled that the Governing Council has little tolerance to look through the current high inflation rates.”
It was a pivot that brings the ECB’s stance more in line with global peers at the Bank of England and Federal Reserve, to deal with inflation running at the fastest pace in decades.
