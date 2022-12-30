YEAR END NO 4 KENVIN COLD CASE

Dec. 30—The death of a Saegertown area woman more than 25 years ago is considered a homicide, that's now cleared, but few were aware until a Tribune story in June.

The death of Clara Kenvin, a 76-year-old recluse who had no children, gained national attention in May 1997.

Kenvin's body was found decomposing under debris in the basement of her home along French Creek with portions of her remains missing as well.

Kenvin's death was a homicide of an undetermined cause by the Crawford County Coroner's Office.

However, when the Tribune began research for a story marking the 25th anniversary of the case, Pensylvania State Police said the case was closed. The case had been "exceptionally cleared" in October 2016 with authorities knowing who killed Kenvin and how.

Kenvin's family only learned of in September 2021 by happenstance when a great-niececontacted police to get an update. The family was told by police they didn't know if any of Kenvin's relatives still were alive.

Kenvin's death was over money owed, according to state police at Meadville

It became "exceptionally cleared" on Oct. 7, 2016, because the lead suspect — John Metro Krenisky Jr. — had died, Cpl. Phil Shaffer, head of the state police criminal investigation unit at Meadville, said.

Krenisky was one of three men seen together at Kenvin's home days before her remains were discovered by authorities. The men had done carpentry work for Kenvin, but she owed them money, Shaffer said.

Krenisky had gone to collect the money, but Kenvin didn't have payment which led Krenisky to strangle Kenvin.

Krenisky and one of the other men then carried the body into the house placing it under debris and beneath the basement stairs of the home.

For nearly two decades, fear is what kept the case from coming to a conclusion as the other two men were afraid of Krenisky, Shaffer said.

Police had a statement from one of the men, but the other didn't give a full statement until Oct. 7, 2016, just days after Krenisky's death, Shaffer said.

"There were certain things both associates said that corroborated with the scene photographs, what was in her vehicle and the scene inside the house," Shaffer said. "Everything matched up with what they were saying — as far as things that weren't released to the public."

"And, what the cause of death was — most likely it would be one person causing the death," Shaffer said. "The cause of death was strangulation."

