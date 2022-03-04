The end of the pandemic could usher in a spike in the uninsured rate

Caitlin Owens
·4 min read

Democrats who hoped they'd have transformational new health legislation in place by next year could instead be facing one of the largest increases in the U.S. uninsured rate in recent history.

Why it matters: Temporary pandemic-era reforms to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act marketplaces caused enrollment in each to swell, but these policy changes are due to end soon, and millions of people could lose their health coverage.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: The massive drop in the insured rate that was feared early on in the pandemic never materialized, thanks to Medicaid and enhanced ACA subsidies.

  • Congress in 2020 included measures in pandemic relief legislation that increased the share of federal Medicaid spending if states offered continuous coverage to enrollees, suspending the program's usual churn.

  • A year later, Democrats increased the value of Affordable Care Act subsidies and expanded who was eligible for premium assistance.

  • Both programs then served as safety nets for people who lost their employer-sponsored coverage during the pandemic or would have otherwise been unable to afford insurance. But the extra allowances are due to sunset with the end of the public health emergency or at the end of the year.

What they're saying: "If continuous coverage in Medicaid ends and the extra ACA premium assistance isn’t extended, we could see one of the biggest jumps in the number of people uninsured ever," said Kaiser Family Foundation's Larry Levitt.

State of play: The Medicaid changes are tied to the formal Public Health Emergency, which is currently scheduled to end April 15. The prevailing assumption is that it'll likely receive one more extension and then expire sometime this summer.

  • States will then determine whether their Medicaid enrollees are still eligible for coverage — a huge undertaking that could result in millions of Americans being removed from the program.

  • “Pretty clearly, this is going to be one of the biggest inflection points for health coverage that we've seen in a very long time — in a decade at least, and it's probably going to mean the largest reduction in Medicaid coverage in memory," said Matt Salo, executive director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors.

  • Salo estimated that some 10–15% of the Medicaid population -- potentially more than 12 million people — will fall off the program rolls.

Where it stands: Although extending the enhanced ACA subsidies is a key part of Democrats' health care agenda, it's unclear whether their stalled domestic policy legislation can be revived.

  • Under current law, the enhanced subsidies expire at the end of the calendar year.

  • The stalled legislation also would ease the expiring Public Health Emergency's impact on Medicaid.

Between the lines: Even if millions of Medicaid enrollees are removed from the program, that doesn't mean they'll all become uninsured.

  • Many who've returned to work can likely get insurance through their employer. Others could get coverage through the ACA marketplace. But that becomes less likely without the extra financial assistance that's currently being offered.

  • "While the majority of the people who would be leaving Medicaid would likely be eligible for employer coverage, a substantial minority would likely turn to the marketplace. And marketplace coverage will look a lot more attractive if the expanded subsidies continue," said Matt Fiedler of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy.

By the numbers: ACA marketplace enrollment hit a record high this year, but it could come crashing down next year.

What we're watching: States will have a huge role in ensuring eligible people remain enrolled in Medicaid and those who aren't eligible are connected to other forms of coverage, including ACA plans.

  • "It's going to involve really reaching out to the community more so than states have had to do in the past," Salo said. "There's very clearly going to have to be a lot more handoffs [and] a lot of human touches."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. has a spotty record on sick leave laws

    Data: A Better Balance; Note: Cities with individual paid leave laws not labeled when covered by state laws; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosAfter Crystal Phillips, a 47-year-old youth counselor, asked for time off to quarantine in 2020, her employer tried to fire her. But she hung on to her job by tapping into an emergency paid sick leave provision passed that year by Congress to deal with the COVID crisis, she tells Axios.Why it matters: The Biden administration now says it wants to revive some versio

  • Saudi Business Activity Ends Monthslong Funk But Jobs Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Business conditions in Saudi Arabia improved for the first time since September as the effects of the pandemic ebbed away despite sluggish gains in employment and some labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their

  • European Deals Worth $300 Billion Left Exposed by War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left dealmakers in Europe unsure about if and when roughly $300 billion of mergers, acquisitions and listings will go ahead.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman and TycoonsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityFresh vo

  • Watch Beano the Cat Race Toward the Snacks Every Time His Automatic Feeder Goes Off

    Nobody puts Beano in the corner. Unless it’s the corner where his food dish is.

  • Judge temporarily blocks Texas from investigating parents over gender-affirming medical care for trans teen

    The ACLU said Gov. Greg Abbott's directive is "wrong and is opposed by health care professionals and child welfare experts."

  • LSE Suspends More Instruments: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityLSE Group Plc: The London Stock Exchange suspended more instruments trading on its exchange as a res

  • Five Things for Wednesday, including investment's impact and cutting Russian ties

    The $425 million donation by Connie and Steve Ballmer to the University of Oregon will change the landscape for the children's behavioral health treatment in the state, an UO leader said Tuesday. President Joe Biden covered a lot of ground during his State of the Union address last night, but he took a minute to highlight the billions of domestic manufacturing investment by Intel (Nasdaq: INTC). The company, Oregon's biggest private employer, was represented in the audience by CEO Pat Gelsinger, who was told by to take a bow by Biden.

  • Wheat Sustains Highest Price Since 2008 on Fears of Grain Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures extended their meteoric rally, soaring past $11 a bushel to the highest level in 14 years, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings shipments from one of the world’s biggest growing areas to a virtual standstill.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman and TycoonsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResi

  • Social Security Declined By More Than $31 Billion for the First Time in 40 Years

    A worrying trend has begun to take shape in Social Security's cash reserves. For the first time since 1982, Social Security's investments have actually lost more than they have brought in. Social...

  • Opioid crisis: Congress and Biden suggest radical change to War on Drugs approach

    The U.S. drug overdose crisis continues unabated, driven by the coronavirus pandemic and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

  • Gold Set for Weekly Gain as Attacks on Ukraine Lift Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for its biggest weekly gain since May, lifted by demand for haven assets as Russia escalated the conflict in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityPrices for the precious metal climbed amid

  • There’s Not Enough Extra Canadian Wheat to Fill Global Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s top wheat exporters won’t be able to fill supply shortfalls caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after drought withered its own grain inventories.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireResignation Sets In as Russians Fa

  • Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant Attacked by Russia, Ukraine Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine came under attack from Russian shelling early Friday, Ukrainian officials said, raising the stakes in Vladimir Putin’s invasion as his forces bombarded cities across the nation.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtR

  • This is the No. 1 best mouthwash to get rid of bad breath for good: 'Zero odor, all day long!'

    This alcohol-free best seller is approved by the American Dental Association and keeps your breath fresh for up to 24 hours.

  • If You Care About The People In Nursing Homes, Pay Attention To This Biden Proposal

    Advocates for seniors and people with disabilities say his plan could be the most significant effort to improve nursing home quality since the 1980s.

  • Think you may have 'long COVID?' Here are the symptoms and how to get help.

    Health officials urge anyone who suspects they may have "long COVID" to seek help, even if they weren't seriously ill or hospitalized with the virus.

  • 8 Best stretches for lower back pain

    Back pain is the worst. Since your back is central to so much of how your body moves through the world, any irritation or injury can mean a real hit to your quality of life and exercises for back pain are a necessity for looking after your overall health. And if you haven’t had a […]

  • After Suffering From Chronic UTIs, One Woman Is Taking Control of Her Urinary Health—Here's How

    On the list of “Things That Suck” getting a UTI is probably in the top three. First of all, they’re extremely painful and while they can be remedied with antibiotics, leaving your UTI untreated should be at the bottom of your to-do list (okay, I’ll stop will all the lists now). UTIs can also have […]

  • Under pressure from lunatics, Kansas Gov. Kelly’s administration pulls PSAs on vaccine

    Kansas state Sen. Mike Thompson wanted the ads to carry a false disclaimer that COVID-19 vaccines are deadly. | Editorial

  • At 36, Gabrielle Bernstein Recovered A Memory Of Being Abused As A Child

    At 36, Gabrielle Bernstein recovered a repressed memory of abuse, and decided to heal through trauma therapy. She shares her journey in her new book, Happy Days.