With an end to pandemic policies a Medicaid crisis looms. Why the current process fails.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 92 million people were covered by Medicaid. Annual re-enrollment requirements were suspended for three years, and these automatic renewals allowed millions of people to keep or get medical insurance if they lost their job or experienced a drastic change in income during the lockdown.

Medicaid is a joint federal and state program that provides healthcare insurance to individuals and families with limited income and resources. Now that the public health emergency has ended, the federal government has reinstated the annual enrollment policy, and each state must check every Medicaid recipient’s finances to determine their continued eligibility.

This massive re-enrollment has been labeled the “great unwinding.” As an agency that serves many vulnerable clients who depend on Medicaid, we see it as a looming crisis.

Re-enrollment makes sense, but the process being used does not. Losing health insurance can be disastrous, especially for the poorest, sickest, disabled and most vulnerable among us. Tens of thousands of vulnerable Rhode Islanders are at risk simply because the main vehicle for contacting them is the U.S. Mail. Their contact information in the system is three years old (or more). They may be unreachable due to homelessness, frequent moves or a lack of understanding of the process.

Worse yet, the state has left it largely to the Medicaid managed care insurers and non-profit providers like Newport Mental Health to educate clients about this effort and assist them with the redetermination. Unfortunately, the way we, the provider, find out that a client has lost their Medicaid insurance is when a claim for services is submitted and bounces back unpaid. Our case managers and entitlement specialists then need to support the client in navigating the process of submitting the paperwork needed for reinstatement when eligible.

This process is creating a huge administrative and financial burden for providers. At Newport Mental Health, we will continue to provide services regardless of insurance status – we will never stop care – but without reimbursement we still need to find the money to pay our clinicians and case managers, who are now spending an inordinate amount of time guiding clients through the re-enrollment process in addition to providing the critical care and support that our clients need.

This is largely a hidden crisis because it’s happening in small steps. To manage the re-enrollment process through its understaffed state Department of Human Services, Rhode Island spread out the notification and re-enrollment process over 12 months. It separated the list of recipients into cohorts and began mailing notices to households made up of individuals last April.

As of early November, in a call with partner agencies, the State reported that 106,000 notices had been mailed and over 20,000 members had been terminated. Thousands of these people have been terminated simply because they failed to return the documents, but the State does not have a process in place to find them and get them re-enrolled.

The number of terminations so far is concerning, and these small steps soon will be followed by a giant leap. The highest volume of outreach is underway as the state begins contacting households with children.

The State has stepped up its outreach somewhat with print information distributed through schools and document scanning centers opening in Providence and Pawtucket. Small grants of up to $4,950 are available to help partners like NMH with outreach, but given the scope of assistance needed, this is nowhere near enough. The redetermination process is much easier if the person or family is on State Medicaid only. There’s an app and an online portal to assist (staycovered.ri.gov). People can also call the helpful team at HealthSource RI at 855-840-4774. However, many of the more vulnerable individuals are on both Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and State Medicaid - called “duals.” This is much more complicated as the redetermination must go through the State Department of Human Services (DHS). Due to understaffing, it is much more difficult to get assistance by phone. We’re lucky in Newport County, as the DHS workers go out of their way to help if you go into their office in Middletown. Medicaid insurers and managed care organizations also play an important role in identifying those that have not responded to the determination letter. Of the many Medicaid insurers, only one – Neighborhood Health Plan of RI - has offered to provide the names of our clients who are being disenrolled so we can be proactive in helping them. We also just learned of a portal where we can look up our clients’ status, but this is a laborious process.

Much more can be done to prevent thousands of Rhode Islanders from losing their Medicaid health insurance. It is important to know that redetermination forms are yellow or green, so please look out for them if you’re on Medicaid; or reach out to friends and neighbors who may be unaware of the process. Additional funding is needed to increase DHS staffing and provide more grants. Simple systems can be put in place to identify who has been disenrolled so that staff like ours can do the outreach and provide assistance with re-enrollment - or better yet, contact them before they are dropped.

Newport Mental Health is a 501(c)3, charitable nonprofit and a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic that provides mental health and substance use treatment to those who live, work, and study in Newport County, regardless of their ability to pay. Newport Mental Health offers programs and services for children and adults; immediate access to care is available by calling 401-846-1213. For more information, please visit newportmentalhealth.org

Jamie Lehane is president and CEO of Newport Mental Health in Middletown. Peace of Mind, which is co-written with Kristan McClintock, runs in The Daily News and online at newportri.com.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal