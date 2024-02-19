An end to the rain? It depends on the location
Marion, Sumter and Lake County residents will see a break to the rain first.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the rest of Central Florida will have rain on and off throughout Monday morning.
Monday morning will also have chilly temperatures.
Some areas near the coast will have a few spotty morning showers but it will fade away by Monday afternoon.
But we’ll finally get some sunshine back through the afternoon.
Then, a great forecast is in place for most of the week.
