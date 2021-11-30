End your ‘sausage war’ on British bangers, UK to tell EU

EU don't know what you are missing out on! British

The EU’s ban on British sausages must be overturned, UK officials will tell Brussels in talks over the Brexit trade deal.

The demand opens up a new front in the “sausage war” over supplies to Northern Ireland, which were under threat because of EU rules for chilled meat imports.

Brussels surrendered over sausages in Northern Ireland in October and proposed a “national identity” exemption for certain products, but it has so far stuck to its guns over the EU ban.

EU law forbids imports of chilled meats, such as sausages and burgers, from non-EU countries without an animal health and food safety agreement. The rules do not impact frozen sausages.

London and Brussels were unable to agree a food safety deal before Brexit took legal effect on Dec 31. British sausages were then outlawed in EU territory in case they were unsafe, even though UK rules are largely the same as before Brexit.

The European Commission's negotiator Maros Sefcovic and Lord Frost. Lord Frost will meet Mr Sefcovic, who was dubbed the "sausage king" by Michael Gove after agreeing the protocol grace periods for chilled meats, in Brussels this week. - PA Wire

“What’s the risk? That the UK is now producing substandard food?” a UK source said.

The UK has offered to share scientific risk assessments of the danger posed by British sausages with Brussels, according to minutes of a recent meeting seen by The Telegraph.

British officials will call for the rules to be relaxed in upcoming specialised committee meetings set up to iron out teething problems in the UK-EU free trade deal agreed on Christmas Eve last year.

Brussels has agreed to further technical talks but has not changed its stance. It will demand UK animal health and food safety laws align with, or are equivalent, to EU rules before agreeing to a deal.

Lord Frost repeatedly ruled out calls for alignment with EU rules during the Brexit trade talks.

The Northern Ireland Protocol means the province continues to follow some EU rules, including those for animal health, and creates an Irish Sea border with Britain to prevent a hard Irish border.

Northern Irish sausage makers can supply both the UK and EU markets thanks to the protocol, and many major supermarkets use domestic suppliers.

But the prospect of British sausages being banned in Northern Ireland brought both sides to the brink of a trade war in the summer.

Brussels warned it would hit back with tariffs if the UK carried out its threat to suspend parts of the protocol to secure British sausage supplies by triggering Article 16 of the treaty.

The battle became symbolic of wider issues with the protocol. Lord Frost accused it of having a chilling effect on British trade to Northern Ireland and Unionists fear it drives a wedge between them and the rest of the UK.

The European Commission’s October offer on sausages and to slash customs checks on British goods kickstarted intense talks over the protocol.

A fourth round of negotiations continues this week but there is growing pessimism in Brussels after previous rounds failed to bring an expected breakthrough on medicines supplies.

'It does seem like Lord Frost is out to steal our Christmas'

EU officials fear that Lord Frost will let negotiations drag through Christmas for a second year running.

"As a diplomat I couldn’t call the British negotiator a grinch. But it does seem like he’s out to steal our Christmas once again," said one envoy, who added many EU capitals thought the UK still planned to trigger Article 16.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines last week carried out training exercises to simulate breaking up French port blockades by fishermen furious over post Brexit fishing licences.

The exercise, held to the backdrop of escalating tensions between the UK and France, follows the blockade of St Helier on Jersey by a flotilla of French fishermen in May.

A government spokesperson said: "This was a routine and long-planned exercise designed to improve our maritime security and resilience."