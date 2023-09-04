End the shoplifting scourge to restore trust in police

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said last week that trust in the police is being damaged by the “politicised” and “partisan” behaviour of certain officers. It is also being damaged by the seeming failure of forces to consider certain crimes worthy of investigation.

Shoplifting has risen 27 per cent across 10 of the UK’s largest cities in the last year, while all but four police forces in England and Wales have seen call-outs to supermarkets rise. Yet prosecutions have plummeted. Only one in seven shoplifting offences reported to the police resulted in charges.

It is therefore welcome news that Policing Minister Chris Philp has said he expects a “zero tolerance” approach to shoplifting, including thefts of under £200 which too often go unpunished. He is correct in his belief that to act otherwise risks “escalation, as we have seen in some US cities”.

Indeed, we may already be seeing such a pattern in Britain. Tesco has joined several other chains in introducing body cameras for its staff, who are subject to some 200 serious physical assaults monthly, and Sainsbury’s staff are now conducting spot checks of customer’s bags as they leave the self-scan tills at some stores.

Waitrose and John Lewis, meanwhile, have offered police officers free coffee in the hope that their presence might deter would-be thieves. It can hardly be reassuring to the public that household names are deeming it necessary to engage in such measures.

If the Government wants to restore trust in the police, it should ensure that officers are seen to fulfil their essential function of law enforcement, silencing concerns that theft has effectively been decriminalised.

