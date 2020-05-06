End the coronavirus lockdowns, skeptical experts tell Congress

WASHINGTON — Testifying at a Senate hearing on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday afternoon, conservative economist Avik Roy deployed one of President Trump’s favorite metaphors for discussing the outbreak, which has killed more than 71,000 Americans.

“Thirty-seven thousand Americans die each year in traffic fatalities, and yet we don’t shut down the roads,” said Roy, president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity. He called vehicular accidents “a good mental framework for how to live with COVID-19,” referring to the lower respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

A Los Angeles freeway that usually has bumper-to-bumper traffic sits empty. More

“We expect individual drivers to be responsible for their own conduct and the conduct of passengers. Something similar can work for COVID-19,” said, describing how businesses could do regular deep-cleanings and people could continue to wash their hands thoroughly and regularly.

Trump ally Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., convened the hearing, titled “COVID-19: How New Information Should Drive Policy.” Billed as a roundtable of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which Johnson chairs, the hearing included some of the nation’s most prominent dissenters on mainstream measures like business closures, stay-at-home orders and calls for widespread testing.

It fell to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to point out that, highly credentialed though they may be, the doctors present were not directly involved in the administration’s pandemic response. That naturally devalued their opinions, she argued.

“We should not have low-level officials,” Harris said, “we should have those folks who have the responsibility and the authority for the administration of the American taxpayer dollars to come in and be accountable to our committee and our responsibility of oversight.”

Sen. Johnson said that many of those officials were too busy to testify before Congress. But, he promised, “we will do the oversight.”

President Trump has kept Dr. Anthony Fauci, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force, from testifying before the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats. But he did say that Fauci and others could appear before the Republican-controlled Senate.

Participants in Tuesday’s hearing included Dr. David L. Katz, a high-profile epidemiologist who in March published a widely debated New York Times op-ed provocatively titled “Is Our Fight Against Coronavirus Worse Than the Disease?”

Speaking a month-and-a-half later from his home office, Dr. Katz, who founded the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, was ready to answer the question in the affirmative. He called lockdown measures “draconian” and said that the “unintended consequences of our interdiction efforts” were potentially more dangerous than the disease they were supposed to stop. Some of those consequences, he said, included poverty and unemployment, as well as fear of seeking non-coronavirus-related medical care. He cited an increase in domestic violence incidents and deteriorating mental health.

“Those are real families,” Katz said. “Those are real people.”

Considering the mortality statistics from last several months, Katz argued that a more nuanced approach was necessary. “This is a different disease for different populations,” he said. He called for the elderly and already ill to continue staying at home, while arguing that younger, healthier people should resume ordinary lives without much worry. Trump has argued much the same thing, though without describing a national plan for reopening. He has largely left that task to the states, which has resulted in a confusing patchwork of public health directives.