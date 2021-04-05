End the hygiene theater, CDC says
It’s time to unplug and put away the bottles of Clorox that seem to line the entrance to every school, restaurant and supermarket wanting to advertise its safety protocols. While such protocols may be reassuring an anxious populace, they are not necessary, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
“It is possible for people to be infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low,” the new CDC guidance says, estimating that the chance of contracting the coronavirus through surface transmission is lower than 1 in 10,000.
Coronavirus is spread almost exclusively by airborne and aerosolized particles, as scientists have known for months. Despite scientists’ about how the pathogen is transmitted, many establishments have continued to insist on strict sanitization protocols. In some school districts, for example, for full-day“deep cleaning.”
The persistence of such practices has led to the advent of a derisive term— — to describe rituals that appear to do little to stop the virus from spreading. It is not clear if CDC’s new guidance will lower the curtain on those theatrics, given how entrenched some of those practices have become.
“If we took half the effort that’s being given to disinfection, and we put it on ventilation, that will be huge,” University of Colorado atmospheric chemist Jose-Luis Jimenez told the scientific publication Nature for published last month.
Scientists’ changing understanding of the virus has made it difficult for public health experts and elected officials to offer the public consistent advice.
For example, when the pandemic first began, Americans were told that face masks were not necessary. That guidance , after it became clear that masks kept a sick person from spreading the disease. Later, scientists acknowledged that masks also protected the wearer.
The Biden administration has continued to ask people to wear a face mask, but months of confused messaging have likely attenuated the impact of that message.
The science regarding fomites has followed a similar route. At first, the World Health Organization said that the coronavirus was not airborne, but instead was transmitted primarily through “respiratory droplets and contact routes,” a mistaken assertion that has been criticized .
It was around that time the U.S. saw for heavy-duty disinfectants that would kill any trace of virus on a surface. But as researchers have discovered, such traces are usually relatively small and have a difficult time finding a new host. What’s more, simple cleaning agents appear to be effective against the virus, obviating the need for more advanced disinfectants.
“In most situations, cleaning surfaces using soap or detergent, and not disinfecting, is enough to reduce risk,” says the new guidance, which was introduced by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, during of the White House coronavirus task force.
The use of such disinfectants, the CDC says, is only necessary if a person known to be infected with the coronavirus has been inside the space in question within the last 24 hours. But because it can be difficult for restaurants and other high-volume establishments to know whether a patron is infected — a difficulty compounded by the scarcity of rapid testing — it is probably that as unnecessary and expensive as such measures are, the hygiene theater will go on.