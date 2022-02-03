End of watch: COVID-19 takes the life of Fowler Police officer who leaves behind four kids

Another law enforcement officer in the central San Joaquin Valley died from COVID-19.

The Fowler Police Department announced Wednesday that Sergeant Arthur Duron passed away due to complications with the coronavirus.

Duron, who was 46 years old, worked 14 years for the Fowler Police.

“It meant everything to him,” youngest brother Othaniel Duron said of Duron being a police officer. “He was a good police officer. He wanted everyone to do right. Always was trying to uplift the community.”

Among the examples Othaniel shared of his brother helping the Fowler community was Duron giving candy to children from of his patrol car while in uniform during Halloween.

Perhaps the only thing Duron cared more about than being a good officer was his family.

Duron is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Celina, along with their two sons Arthur and Gabriel, and daughters Arianna and Rianna, as well as his brothers Isaiah and Othaniel, and sister Olivia.

Othaniel said his oldest brother previously worked at a steel mill for almost 15 years then decided to become a police officer to help give his family a better life.

“He wanted more for his kids and wanted to move them to a different neighborhood,” Othaniel said. “For a while, he was working both jobs to make it happen.

“He just was always looking out for his family — all of us.”

In fact, it was during the holidays that Duron initially became sick after trying to get many of his relatives together, Othaniel said.

Instead, the large family gathering got called off after it was confirmed Duron had contracted COVID-19.

His condition continued to worsen over the past month, according to Duron’s brother.

Othaniel said he was not sure if his oldest brother was vaccinated and/or boosted against COVID-19, nor did he recall what was Duron’s position on wearing a mask and the potential dangers of the coronavirus.

“I just know that he was the glue in our family,” Othaniel said. “He was the oldest. He was a great dad and a great brother — the type that inspired us all. He cared more about his family than himself.

“It hurts. We lost our family’s foundation.”

A procession was held Wednesday evening with several police cars lit up while driving down Highway 99.

END OF WATCH



In honor of Fowler Police Sgt. Duron, black bands will cover the badges of our Officers and patrol staff.



There have been other law enforcement officers in the central San Joaquin Valley who’d died from COVID-19, including a Fresno County correctional officer in November 2021 and a Tulare County Sheriff’s officer in January 2021.

A report released last month by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund revealed that COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death for law enforcement officers in the United States during each of the past two years.