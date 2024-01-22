End of working from home dream shrinks £1m home club

The number of properties worth more than £1m has slumped as pandemic-era demand for rural homes slows.

There were 8.3pc (60,260) fewer properties worth at least £1m at the end of 2023 compared to the previous year, data show.

The number of million-pound properties fell in every British region in 2023, with the total now standing at 670,100.

However, 80pc of the decline occurred outside the capital, as white-collar workers tempted during Covid to swap their city townhouse for a rural retreat sold up, according to estate agents Savills.

East and South East England, Yorkshire & Humber and Wales saw the steepest falls of 13pc, while London saw the lowest drop of 4pc.

Housing experts believe the boom in demand for countryside properties during the pandemic has started to reverse, causing prices to fall.

The mortgage crisis, which upended plans to move house using cheap credit, has also been a factor in the million-pound property slump in the last year.

Across Britain, property transactions were down 20pc in 2023 compared with the year before, according to HMRC.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “The race for space and dash to the countryside from mid-2020 drove a sharp increase in the number of £1m homes outside of London and other urban settings.

“However, increased mortgage costs and a rebalancing of demand back to city living have meant about 30pc of those whose homes crossed the £1m threshold, have, for the time being at least, become aspiring million-pound homeowners once again.”

The reversal coincides with workers returning to the office. For the first time since the pandemic, more people are working in the office full time (43pc) than hybrid (39pc), with only 18pc fully remote, according to data from recruitment consultancy Hays.

Emma Fildes, a property adviser at buying agents Brick Weaver, said: “Buyers and sellers have realised the grass isn’t always greener out of town. Many believed that life would never be the same again post-pandemic. Offices would become surplus to requirement and we’d all be scheduling our Zooms to suit.

“Though office-based work has reduced, employers are clawing back days in the office. Faced with long journey times and Network Rail delays, this has led to many questioning their move.”

While the number of million-pound homes are down from their peak, there are still 52pc more in London compared to 2019 and 28pc more across the UK. Despite last year’s dip, the number of million-pound properties in Wales has risen by 113pc since before the pandemic.

Ms Fildes added that while properties at the £2m-mark have been hit hardest, homes costing around £1m have also suffered from a “weird market” over the last two and a half years.

“Prices haven’t come down as far as where they were before the pandemic but they have reduced and nobody is quite sure how it settles. It’s a crazy time to be buying.

“People that have sent their children to private school, who can’t afford that plus the mortgage repayments on top of it, are being affected. Although rates have come down, they’re really quite eye-watering if you’re trying to afford that lifestyle.”

Alex Mosley of buying agents Perrygate said: “Many local markets were buoyed by the expectation that both historically low interest rates and full-time remote working were the new norm.

“Now both no longer apply, demand has fallen significantly. I wouldn’t be surprised if major cities outperform the wider market over the next decade.”

