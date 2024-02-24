‘Endangered’ advisory issued for two missing St. Louis County children

ST. LOUIS – Authorities have issued an “endangered person advisory” for two children reported missing out of St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an advisory in search for Eli Swinney, 9, and Princess Dowdy, 6.

Police say both were last seen from a home on Blossomwood Court in north St. Louis County. Authorities say the two children were possibly abducted by their non-custodial mother.

The advisory identifies the suspect as Robyn Swinney, 36, and states that she suffers from a mental health condition and substance abuse. Police claim she took the children from a custodial family member’s home and indicated they would not be returning.

Eli is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants.

Princess is also described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and purple boots.

Police have released photos of both children in an effort to find them. If you have any information relevant to their whereabouts, contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

