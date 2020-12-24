Endangered black-footed ferrets get experimental Covid vaccine

Matt Mathers
&lt;p&gt;Animals are particularly vulnerable to disease&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Animals are particularly vulnerable to disease

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Black-footed ferrets in Colorado have been given an experimental Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to protect the endangered animals against the disease.

The first of the 120 weasel-like creatures to get the shot did so in spring, months before the first human injections were approved.

The species was rescued from the brink of extinction 40 years ago, but remain one of North America's most vulnerable animals and are particularly vulnerable to disease.

Vaccinating the ferrets, a close relative of minks also protects humans against the disease, experts say.

Last month authorities in Denmark culled 15 million minks amid Covid-19 outbreaks at some 200 farms in the Scandinavia country.

Minks are farmed for their thick fur, which is used to make dressing gowns, coats and among other outerwear garments.

It is understood the minks culled in Denmark had been carrying a mutated form of the virus.

"For highly contagious respiratory viruses, it's really important to be mindful of the animal reservoir," Dr Corey Casper, chief executive of the Infectious Disease Research Institute in Seattle, told Kaiser Health News on Wednesday.

"If the virus returns to the animal host and mutates, or changes, in such a way that it could be reintroduced to humans, then the humans would no longer have that immunity. That makes me very concerned."

It is believed the current pandemic has been caused by a coronavirus that originated in bats before spreading to an intermediary animal, and then onto humans.

Scientists fear that when it comes to farmed animals like minks, housed together in packed pens, is that the virus, contracted from humans, can mutate and pose a new threat to humans.

That is what experts said happened in Denmark, where officials reported 200 cases of Covid-19 in humans that had variants associated with farmed minks.

According to the World Health Organisation, about a dozen of those mutations could potentially undermine vaccine effectiveness.

However, that particular variant is now "most likely" extinct, Denmark's health ministry said on 19 November.

With black-footed ferrets, the main risk is to the animals themselves, which have weak immune systems.

There have been no reported cases of Covid-19 in black-footed ferrets, said Tonie Rocke, a research scientist at the National Wildlife Health Center who is testing the ferret vaccine.

"We don't have direct evidence that black-footed ferrets are susceptible to COVID-19, but given their close relationship to minks, we wouldn't want to find out," she added.

Ms Rocke began working on a vaccine in the spring, with help from Pete Gober, black-footed ferret recovery coordinator for the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The first jabs were given to 18 one-year-old male ferrets in early spring, followed by a booster shot a few weeks later.

A few weeks after the second jab, virus antibodies showed up in the animals' blood.

By early autumn, 120 of the 180 ferrets housed at the US Fish and Wildlife Service center were given the injection.

The rest remain unvaccinated in case something goes wrong with the animals, which generally live four to six years in captivity, KHN reported.

The vaccine appears to be safe. However, there is no data yet to show whether it protects the animals from Covid-19, the outlet added.

"I can tell you, we have no idea if it will work," said Ms Rocke, who plans to conduct efficacy tests this winter.

She used a purified protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus obtained from a commercial producer. She mixed the liquid protein with an adjuvant, a substance that enhances immune response, and injected it under the ferrets' skin.

Read More

Ferrets shed their old image to become the new designer pet

Danish government gets majority to back plan to cull minks

Denmark to dig up millions of minks after mass graves controversy

Latest Stories

  • Jared Kushner played a key role in White House pardon 'free-for-all'

    President Trump has issued 65 pardons and commutations since Tuesday, and more are expected in the coming days. According to multiple sources, his son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner, played a key role in managing the avalanche of requests.

  • Human remains found at blast site of bomb-rigged vehicle playing message that it was about to explode

    Police believe the act was intentional

  • Biden transition team holds talks with biofuel groups -sources

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has held calls with biofuel groups on topics including compliance with U.S. biofuel blending laws and Biden's low-carbon climate vision, according to two sources familiar with the conversations. The discussions with biofuel trade groups as well as POET, a top company in the cellulosic bio-ethanol space, come as the industry positions itself as part of Biden's fight against climate change. Michael Regan, tapped to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has also reached out to agricultural and biofuel trade groups, according to two other sources.

  • Abe apologizes, but isn't charged for cherry blossom scandal

    Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Thursday after prosecutors declined to indict him for illegal payments his office made involving dinner receptions for his supporters during Japan's popular cherry blossom season. When Abe resigned in September, he cited ill health but critics have suggested the scandal might have been a reason. The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office cited lack of evidence in deciding not to press charges against Abe.

  • Israel 'launches attack in Syria' after low-flying planes terrify Beirut residents

    Israel was reported to have launched air strikes against military targets in Syria last night, after war planes flew low over Lebanon, terrifying local residents. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source blaming Israeli “aggression” for launching a “barrage of missiles” from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards Masyaf, in Syria’s Hama province. The source claimed that most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defences, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said that a warehouse and missile factories had been destroyed, with “at least” six casualties. Explosions were reported after midnight in the area around Masyaf, north-west of Homs, which is a significant military area for President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, containing a military academy and scientific research centre believed to have been used to create chemical weapons. The Israeli military said it would not comment on reports in foreign media, but it has allegedly launched dozens of attacks against Iranian militias and other targets in Syria in recent years, with jets regularly crossing over Lebanese air space. Witnesses said that the Christmas Eve flights were louder than usual, however, frightening residents of Beirut who are still traumatised by the August 4 explosion at the city’s port that killed more than 200 people. The catastrophic blast, which destroyed large areas of the city, was caused after a huge store of ammonium nitrate was ignited by a fire. Tamara Qiblawi, a CNN producer based in the Lebanese capital, shared a video apparently showing “illegal overflights” of four Israeli jets. “You very often hear them here but very rarely do you see them,” she added. “These were exceptionally low altitude. Houses shook. Cats freaked out. Chills down people’s spines.” Quoting “reliable sources”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the “Israeli strikes targeted military posts of regime forces and Iranian militias”. Syrian activists observed ambulances rushing to the scene of the explosions and the dead were all foreign paramilitaries loyal to President Assad, it added. One attack also targeted the research centre, where ground-attack missiles are developed and stored, and which has been hit several times by Israeli strikes in recent years, the Observatory said. The most recent attack in June, killed nine people, including four Syrians. The United States military has previously claimed that sarin gas, a deadly nerve agent, was being developed at the centre, which the Syrian authorities have denied. According to the SANA report, air defences hit “most” missiles before they reached their target. “Our air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the Masyaf area,” it said.

  • Donald Trump announces he made Christmas speech to deployed troops but ‘fake news’ wasn’t invited

    Speech came hours after Mr Trump golfed in Florida with Lindsey Graham

  • Tokyo COVID-19 cases hit record, new strain arrives before New Year holiday

    Tokyo reported a record rise in coronavirus cases on Saturday, as Japan experiences a surge that now includes a new, fast-spreading strain while the government urges people to stay home. Infections of the virus that causes COVID-19 hit a record 949 in the capital just as Japan heads into New Year holidays that normally see people stream from the capital into the provinces. Serious cases were unchanged from a day earlier at 81.

  • 4 arrested in Mexico crash that killed current, ex-governor

    Four people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said Friday. The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people. The Puebla state prosecutor's office said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another's property and false testimony.

  • Boris Johnson 'totally capitulated' on fishing in trade deal, say EU diplomats

    Boris Johnson has "totally capitulated" on fishing in the EU trade deal negotiations, but both sides have compromised, EU diplomatic sources have claimed. On Thursday Mr Johnson finally accepted the bloc’s final offer of returning 25 percent of the value of fish caught in UK waters to British fishermen. It was a “big move”, sources said, because he had been demanding 35 percent of the value of the catch. French officials claimed that the British had made major last minute concessions. The UK and EU settled on a five and a half year transition period before annual negotiations over fishing opportunities would begin. There was satisfaction in Brussels at having forced the prime minister into the climbdown but anxiety he will not be able to sell the deal to hardline Brexiteers in his party. “It won’t be a total victory. It never is,” an EU diplomat said. “I am a little concerned that London has not got the landing rights for the deal with its constituents.” “Whatever happens will be presented as a great victory. The Europeans will yawn,” another source said before confidently predicting that Mr Johnson has the European Research Group of MPs “in his pocket”.

  • Trump appears to back plan to overturn election result in Congress amid more false claims of fraud

    President seems to be banking on Republican politicians disrupting the vote-counting session on 6 January

  • Russia holds ally of Kremlin foe Navalny - lawyer

    Russia appears to have detained an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. A lawyer for Lyubov Sobol says she was held for 48 hours after questioning. He says they took her from her flat and seized a laptop. Russian authorities confirmed Friday (December 25) that they had launched a criminal case, but made no mention of detention. Sobol faces accusations of violently entering a flat that her supporters say is linked to a secret agent involved in a plot to kill Navalny. The offence can carry a jail term of up to two years. Navalny was the target of a poisoning he blames on Russia’s FSB security service. The FSB denies his account of the incident. But the move against Sobol is the latest in a clampdown on political opposition ahead of next year’s parliamentary election. She is planning to run for office, though outspoken Kremlin critics are often prevented from standing. Writing on Twitter, Navalny said authorities intended Sobol’s arrest as a warning not to look into his poisoning.

  • Boko Haram kill villagers in Christmas Eve attack

    The Islamist group also burnt down the church in the Christian village in northeast Nigeria.

  • Virus changes work, not goal, of Kosovo's NATO peacekeepers

    The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the holiday celebrations of NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo but left its role of more than two decades untouched. The Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission was launched in 1999 at the end of a war between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbian forces. More than 3,300 troops from 27 countries still are stationed in Kosovo with the goal of keeping the population safe and promoting stability in the Western Balkans.

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe sends MPs face masks made in Iranian detention

    British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has sent Christmas gifts of home-made face masks to British politicians to highlight her continuing ordeal in Iran. Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt revealed that he and his wife received two masks which came with a note saying: "Life is precious, please look after yourself and use a mask. “This mask is handmade with love in Tehran, awaiting freedom." Other masks were sent to her family and those of other political prisoners in Iran, as well as her MP Tulip Siddiqui, while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was sent a drawing. Her daughter Gabriella, 6, who has not seen her mother for four years, also sent Boris Johnson some festive biscuits with a card, writing: “Please can you bring my mummy home for Christmas. She has been good.” Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who turns 42 on Boxing Day, has been a prisoner in Iran since 2016, accused of "plotting to topple the Iranian government", which she denies. Her husband Richard has claimed she is being detained as a “hostage”, along with other British dual nationals, over historic debts owed to the country by the UK government.

  • India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election

    India's government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir's regional political parties won a local election, leaders and a police official said on Saturday. The District Council election, concluded early this week, was the first such exercise since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government last year revoked the special status of the Muslim-majority, Indian-controlled region. The new detentions, including separatist leaders and members of the banned Jamat-e-Islami group, were for preventive custody, said a senior police official, who asked not to be identified in line with official policy.

  • Cuomo grants Christmas clemency to 21 people including women locked up for killing abusive partners

    Christmas clemency for women convicted of murder and manslaughter

  • Saudi TV: Houthi sea mine strikes cargo ship in Red Sea

    A sea mine planted by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea on Friday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned television channel reported, without providing further details. Al-Ekhbariya quoted the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information exchange overseen by the British Royal Navy in the region, did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • Royal Caribbean tries to block families suing over fatal tour to island of live volcano

    Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.

  • Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticizes Palestine policy

    President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticized Israeli policy toward Palestinians as "unacceptable" and a "red line" for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides. The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.

  • Judge delays execution of only woman on U.S. death row

    The decision potentially sets up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.