Endangered California condors can have ‘virgin births’: Study

As President Joe Biden embarks on only his second overseas trip, he started with a personally poignant audience with Pope Francis on Friday, the first time in more than half a century that a Roman Catholic U.S. leader has met at the Vatican with the head of the Catholic Church. Biden, only the second Catholic elected president after John Fitzgerald Kennedy, spoke of the moment's significance last month. Earlier, the White House said Biden and Francis would discuss "working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor."