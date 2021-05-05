Endangered condor egg hatches in Northern California's wild

·3 min read

PAICINES, Calif. (AP) — A California condor egg has hatched in Northern California’s wild, the newest member of Pinnacles National Park’s recovery program for the endangered species.

The egg hatched April 12 after two months of round-the-clock incubation by both parents who protected their fragile egg from the elements and potential predators, park rangers said in a social media post.

Their nest has a video camera installed to help with monitoring and videos shared by the National Park Service this week show one parent feeding the fluffy chick while the other stands guard by the entrance to their refuge.

Since 2003, park rangers at Pinnacles, a 26,000-acre park in rural San Benito County about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of San Francisco, and Ventana Wildlife Society wildlife biologists have managed a release site at the park for captive-bred California condors.

The two parents have been a pair for about five years, and this is their third offspring. They are condors 589, which is managed by the park. The other parent — 569 — is managed by Ventana Wildlife Society.

“Condors typically only have one chick every two years. 589 and 569 are clearly doing their part to help their species and maintain their status as a Pinnacles power couple!” park rangers wrote.

The chick, named 1078, still must survive six more months in the nest, relying on its parents completely for food, protection and companionship.

“If all goes well, 1078 will learn to fly sometime in mid-October and will then spend up to another year with its parents, slowly gaining more independence as they show it how to find food and integrate into the wild condor flock,” park officials wrote.

One of the world’s largest birds with a wingspan up to 10 feet (3 meters), the condor once patrolled the sky from Mexico to British Columbia. But its population plummeted to the brink of extinction in the 1970s because of lead poisoning, hunting and habitat destruction.

In the 1980s, wildlife officials captured the last remaining 22 condors and took them to the San Diego and Los Angeles zoos to be protected and bred in captivity. After up to a year at the zoo, chicks are taken to a release site such as Pinnacles National Park. There and in other sanctuaries, they scavenge, breed and raise chicks on their own, under the close watch of wildlife biologists who outfit them with a visual ID tag and at least one radio transmitter. Some birds are also given GPS transmitters.

California condors have been making a comeback in the wild and now occupy parts of California’s Central Coast, Arizona, Utah and Baja California, Mexico. The total wild population now numbers more than 300 birds.

Condors can live for 60 years and fly vast distances, which is why their range could extend into several states.

But the vultures still face threats from exposure to mercury and the pesticide DDT. Biologists say the biggest danger is lead ammunition, which can poison them when they eat dead animals shot with lead bullets. California banned the use of lead ammunition near condor feeding grounds in 2008 and lead bullets in all hunting in 2019.

The birds have been protected as an endangered species by federal law since 1967 and by California state law since 1971.

Recommended Stories

  • Feds seek outside review of seized Giuliani materials

    Federal prosecutors have asked that the materials seized from former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's apartment be reviewed by a court-appointed outside expert, per a letter made public Tuesday.Why it matters: The Justice Department typically balks at outside review, but prosecutors cited the "unusually sensitive privilege issues" and the "overt and public nature" of the search warrant as motives for the external review. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The expert, known as a special master, will oversee a review of the records and materials seized by the FBI last week, reports Politico.Giuliani objected to the search last week on the grounds of attorney-client privilege, per the Wall Street Journal.What they're saying: “[U]nder exceptional circumstances, the appointment of a special master to review materials seized from an attorney may be appropriate,” the letter reads. “Those circumstances may exist where the search involves the files of a criminal defense attorney with cases adverse to the United States Attorney's Office."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Raphael Lessard no longer with GMS Racing

    Raphael Lessard notes in a statement that "unfavorable conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic" hurt sponsorship hunt for this year.

  • NFL betting: Trey Lance is already a popular Rookie of the Year bet

    Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson may have been selected before him, but it’s Trey Lance that is attracting the most betting action for next season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

  • 20-year-old mistaken as teen’s killer shot to death at memorial event, Texas cops say

    The brother of a slain 19-year-old “took revenge against the wrong man,” Texas police say.

  • Former NASCAR Driver Eric McClure Dead at 42

    "The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday," his family said in a statement

  • Indians are forced to change rituals for their dead as COVID-19 rages through cities and villages

    Mass cremations in the city of Bengaluru, India, due to the large number of COVID-19 deaths. Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)In the past several weeks, the world has looked on in horror as the coronavirus rages across India. With hospitals running out of beds, oxygen and medicines, the official daily death toll has averaged around 3,000. Many claim that number could be an undercount; crematoriums and cemeteries have run out of space. The majority of India’s population are Hindu, who favor cremation as a way of disposing of the body. But the Muslim population, which is close to 15%, favors burying its dead. Workers digging as they prepare to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Guwahati, Assam. David Talukdar/NurPhoto via Getty Images Generally, tradition holds that the body is to be cremated or buried as quickly as possible – within 24 hours for Hindus, Jains and Muslims, and within three days for Sikhs. This need for rapid disposal has also contributed to the current crisis. Hundreds of families want their loved ones’ bodies cared for as quickly as possible, but there is a shortage of people who can do the funerals and last rites. This has led to a situation where people are paying bribes in order to get space or a furnace for cremation. There are also reports of physical fights, and intimidation. As a scholar interested in the ways Asian societies tell stories about the afterlife and prepare the deceased for it, I argue that the coronavirus crisis represents an unprecedented cultural cataclysm that has forced the Indian culture to challenge the way it handles its dead. Cremation grounds and colonial rule Many Americans think of cremation happening within an enclosed, mechanized structure, but most Indian crematoriums, known as “shmashana” in Hindi, are open-air spaces with dozens of brick-and-mortar platforms upon which a body can be burned on a pyre made of wood. Hindus and Sikhs will dispose of the remaining ashes in a river. Many shmashana are therefore built near the banks of a river to allow for easy access, but many well-off families often travel to a sacred city along the banks of the river Ganges, such as Hardiwar or Benares, for the final rituals. Jains – who have traditionally given significant consideration to humanity’s impact on the environmental world – bury the ashes as a means to return the body to the Earth and ensure they do not contribute to polluting rivers. The workers who run shmashana often belong to the Dom ethnicity and have been doing this work for generations; they are lower caste and subsequently perceived as polluted for their intimate work with dead bodies. The act of cremation has not always been without controversy. In the 19th century, British colonial officials viewed the Indian practice of cremation as barbaric and unhygienic. But they were unable to ban it given its pervasiveness. However, Indians living in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Trinidad often had to fight for the right to cremate the dead in accordance with religious rituals because of the mistaken and often racist belief that cremation was primitive, alien and evironmentally polluting. Rituals and a long history The earliest writings on Indian funerary rituals can be found in the Rig Veda – a Hindu religious scripture orally composed thousands of years ago, potentially as early as 2000 B.C. In the Rig Veda, a hymn, traditionally recited by a priest or an adult male, urges Agni, the Vedic god of fire, to “carry this man to the world of those who have done good deeds.” From the perspective of Hindu, Jain, and Sikh rituals, the act of cremation is seen as a sacrifice, a final breaking of the ties between the body and the spirit so it may be free to reincarnate. The body is traditionally bathed, anointed, and carefully wrapped in white cloth at home, then carried ceremonially, in a procession, by the local community to the cremation grounds. While Hindus and Sikhs often decorate the body with flowers, Jains avoid natural flowers for concern of inadvertently destroying the lives of insects that may be hidden within its petals. In all of these faiths, a priest or male member of the family recites prayers. It is traditionally the eldest son of the deceased who lights the funerary pyre; women do not go to the cremation ground. Family members perform rituals at a crematorium for a person who died of the coronavirus in India. Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images After the ceremony, mourners return home to bathe themselves and remove what they regard as the inauspicious energy that surrounds the cremation grounds. Communities host a variety of postmortem rituals, including scriptural recitations and symbolic meals, and in some Hindu communities the sons or male members of household will shave their head as a sign of their bereavement. During this mourning period, lasting from 10 to 13 days, the family performs scriptural recitations and prayers in honor of their deceased loved one. The changing times of COVID-19 The wave of death from the COVID-19 pandemic has forced transformations to these long-established religious rituals. Makeshift crematoriums are being constructed in the parking lots of hospitals and in city parks. Young women may be the only ones available to light the funerary pyre, which was previously not permissible. Families in quarantine are forced to use WhatsApp and other video software to visually identify the body and recite digital funerary rites. Media reports have pointed out how in some cases, crematorium workers have been asked to read prayers traditionally reserved for Brahmin priests or people from a higher caste. Muslim burial grounds have begun to run out of space and are tearing up parking lots to bury more bodies. The work of the dead While other important rituals such as marriage and baptism may take on a new appearance in response to cultural changes, social media conversations or economic opportunities, funerary rituals change slowly. Historian Thomas Laqueur has written on what he calls “the work of the dead” – the ways in which the bodies of the deceased participate in the social worlds and political realities of the living. In India’s coronavirus pandemic, the dead are announcing the health crisis that the country believed it had conquered. As recently as April 18, 2021, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding crowded political rallies, and his government allowed the massive Hindu pilgrimage festival of Kumbh Mela to proceed a year early in response to the auspicious forecasts of astrologers. Authorities began to act only when the deaths became impossible to ignore. But even then, the Indian government appeared more concerned about removing social media posts that were critical of its functioning. India is one of the world’s largest vaccine-producing nations, and yet it was unable to make or even purchase the needed vaccines to protect its population. The dead have important stories to tell about neglect, mismanagement or even our global interdependence – if we care to listen. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Natasha Mikles, Texas State University. Read more:The Pilgrims’ attack on a May Day celebration was a dress rehearsal for removing Native AmericansIndia’s coronavirus pandemic shines a light on the curse of caste Natasha Mikles does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The incredible life and career rise of Melinda Gates - one of the world's richest and most powerful women

    Melinda Gates is the fifth most powerful woman in the world, according to Forbes.

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Fox News running ads about Andrew Cuomo scandal allegations during CNN show of brother Chris Cuomo

    New York governor faces multiple investigations over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • ‘I apologise to viewers’: CNN’s Don Lemon erupts at network for Santorum interview on Native American remarks

    Republican political commentator accused of trying to ‘whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed’ with apology during segment with Chris Cuomo

  • ‘He’s launched ... a blog’: Donald Trump mocked for new ‘communications platform’

    On Twitter, users wondered if it is powered by GeoCities, WordPress or MySpace

  • Confusing photo of Bidens meeting Carters baffles social media: ‘It looks fake, but it’s 100 per cent real’

    ‘I’ve been staring at this photo for three hours’

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • U.S. and Chinese trade experts among the WTO chief's new deputies

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization has again chosen trade experts from China and the United States as deputies for its director-general, maintaining a delicate geopolitical balancing act which also keeps two fractious powers close at hand. Replacing their compatriots are Angela Ellard, an American lawyer and trade expert who has worked at the U.S. Congress, and Zhang Xiangchen, currently vice trade minister and its former WTO ambassador, the WTO said in a statement.

  • This is how much Pfizer has made from the coronavirus vaccine

    The company made a third of its annual revenue in the first three months of the year

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Caitlyn Jenner: Reality TV star releases California governor ad produced by Trump campaign manager

    Exasperated social media users decry another reality TV star getting into politics

  • Key seats which could prove pivotal in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election

    Nicola Sturgeon is looking to extend her time as First Minister in this year's Scottish Parliament elections and is hoping to secure an outright majority to bolster her calls for a second independence referendum. The elections, which take place on Thursday May 6 following a year's postponement due to coronavirus, will see 129 MSPs voted in to sit in the Scottish Parliament, including 73 representing constituencies and 56 representing eight regions of the country - seven for each region. An SNP majority, requiring 65 seats, would give the party the mandate to push for a second independence referendum, which is expected to be called in 2023. However, the Scottish Conservatives have launched a campaign under their new leader, Douglas Ross, to prevent this, hoping to capitalise on the success of the 2016 election campaign under Ruth Davidson. Here are all the details you need to know about the seats which may determine the outcome of the election and why they matter. Key constituencies to watch Dumbarton Dumbarton, which is currently held by deputy Scottish Labour leader Jackie Baillie on a wafer-thin majority of just 103 votes, is a major SNP target seat. The seat has been held by Baillie since 1999 - one of a handful of constituencies which have been represented by the same MSP for the entire lifetime of the Scottish parliament. The most marginal seat in Scotland, the SNP have been creeping ever-closer in recent years, and the constituency is now a lonely red dot in a sea of yellow on the electoral map. Baillie has been reasonably high-profile of late due to her role in the Alex Salmond Holyrood inquiry committee and a stint in charge of Scottish Labour while the party sought a new leader, and whether or not she loses the seat to SNP opponent Toni Giugliano will speak to her party’s wider fortunes. Scottish Labour election manifesto Glasgow Southside Easily the SNP’s safest seat - which Nicola Sturgeon won in 2016 with a majority of over 9,500 and more votes than all other candidates combined - the constituency has become interesting because it is also being contested by Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader. The first time in British political history that two major party leaders have stood directly against one another, the result will shed early light on whether Sarwar has been successful in starting to turn Scottish Labour’s fortunes around. A high number of ethnic minority voters, who traditionally have backed the SNP in large numbers, has been seen by some as a wildcard in a race involving the first Muslim leader of a major UK party. Sarwar lives in Glasgow Southside and has repeatedly stated that while it may be Sturgeon’s constituency, it is his home. He is almost certain to be elected to Holyrood anyway because of his position on the Glasgow regional list, and has repeatedly criticised Sturgeon for dropping the ball in her own backyard. Almost half of children in the constituency live in poverty, he claims, and there are rampant issues with housing, crime and unemployment. With the SNP putting Sturgeon at the centre of their campaign and less than half of constituents turning out to vote in 2016, the result will show what voters make of her record.

  • Josh Hawley has no regrets about his MAGA fist pump ahead of the Capitol riot

    The Missouri senator said it was a “slur” to paint all Trump supporters in Washington DC on 6 January as rioters