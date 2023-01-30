Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton man

Law enforcement in Montgomery County are looking for a missing 78-year-old man.

Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Norman Maybury around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Maybury drove away from his home on N. Diamond Mill Road around 2 p.m. and has not returned.

>> 6-month-old twin subject of AMBER Alert in December dies

The 78-year-old has been described as 5 foot 9 inches tall and 160 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Maybury suffers from dementia and law enforcement are concerned for his safety.

His vehicle has been described as a 2006 gold Dodge Ram with Ohio license plate ESS9918.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113