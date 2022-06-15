Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Beavercreek man

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 89-year-old Beavercreek man.

Police said Charles Fleming drove away from his house on Rosecliff Drive Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. and did not return.

Fleming is said to suffer from dementia and law enforcement are concerned for his safety.

Fleming is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

The car he is said to have left in is a 2003 Cadillac Deville with Ohio plate number EF43VQ.

If seen, police ask that you call 911 or 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.



