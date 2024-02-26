Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Logan County man

A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Logan County man.

William Bayless, 71, was reported missing on Feb. 25 at 10:41 p.m., according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

He is suspected of suffering from early dementia and is due to be pink slipped for the medical diagnosis.

Bayless was last seen on W. Brown Avenue in the City of Bellefontaine and wearing a dark-colored quarter zip sweater, no shoes, and black pants over top of jeans.

He is 5′10″, weighs 237 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a maroon 2018 Chevy Silverado with Ohio plate number 036ZFP.

If anyone has seen the adult or vehicle, they are asked to call 911.