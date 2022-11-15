Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Miami Twp. man
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Miami Township Police Department.
Drake Miller was last seen leaving Woodspring Suites on November 12, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
>>Police: Remains of man missing since 2020 found in Miami Twp.
Miller has made threats to harm himself and police are concerned for his safety.
He is known to drive a gold 2010 GMC Terrain with Ohio plates reading TREELYF.
If anyone has information on where Miller may be the Miami Township Police Department asks that you contact dispatch at 937-296-2558 or Detective Sergeant Phares at 937-433-2419.