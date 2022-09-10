Endangered Missing Adult Alert cancelled for 77-year-old Dayton woman

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled statewide for a 77-year-old Dayton woman.

Patricia Nelson who last seen walking away from her residence on Daleview Avenue around 11:00 p.m. on September 9 was found safe by law enforcement.

>>Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person

Nelson suffers from memory loss and law enforcement was concerned for her safety.

Nelson is described to be 4′9″ tall, weighs 100 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes.