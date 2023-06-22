Endangered missing adult alert issued for Dayton man

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Dayton man.

Easterin Allen, 68, was last seen walking away from his residence on Cornell Ridge Drive in Dayton on Tuesday and has not returned, according to Dayton Police.

He suffers memory issues and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Allen is listed as 6′2″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

