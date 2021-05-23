Endangered Missing Adult Alert: Logan County man missing since Saturday morning

May 23—A Logan County man has been missing since 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Ohio Attorney General's Office reported in a release.

L Preston, 68, of North Lewisburg drove away from his residence on Railroad Street and has not returned, a release said. Preston is six feet, one inch tall, weighs 272 lbs. He has white hair and green eyes. Preston suffers from Dementia and other health concerns, the release said.

He reportedly left in a brown 2012 Honda CR-V with Ohio license plate number GNS5592.

If you see this man or his vehicle, call 911 or call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.