Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for 2 Cincinnati-area children

An Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued for two Cincinnati-area children.

Julian, 2, and Jewell, 3, Jones were allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother Mazilia Hardin on May 13 at 8:40 p.m., according to the advisory.

Police noted this is not an Amber Alert but the children are believed to be in danger.

Hardin is homeless and does not have the means to take care of the children.

The three were last seen eastbound on McMakin Ave in Cincinnati and Hardin is known to use public transportation, the advisory states.

She is described as a 29-year-old black female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen people are asked to call Mt. Healthy Police Department at (513) 728-3183.