Endangered North Atlantic right whales make a stand in Cape Cod

When I first joined Costco years ago, I was skeptical about paying the annual membership fee that granted me access to those giant warehouse stores. A standard Costco membership costs $60 a year, but if you shop there a lot, you can easily recoup that cost and then some via the savings you reap on groceries and household essentials. In fact, buying my produce at Costco easily saves me $30 a week, so for me, that membership fee is a no-brainer.