Endangered person advisory issued for St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a St. Louis County man who left his home Sunday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

According to police, Tem-Ra Rakhem left a home in the 2000 block of East Humes Lane around 2:45 p.m.

Rakhem, 42, has cognitive disabilities and is nonverbal.

Police described Rakhem as 5’6″ tall, 280 pounds, bald, with brown eyes and a dark complexion. He also walks with a limp. Rakhem was wearing a black beanie, a tan jacket, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Rakhem’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.