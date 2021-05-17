Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

·1 min read

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday.

The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born over three days at the end of April. According to zoo officials, all the pups and their mothers are healthy and doing well.

The newest pups bring the total number of red wolves currently in the zoo’s breeding program to 36, making it the second-largest pack in the U.S. after Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, according to the North Carolina Zoo.

Zoo officials said only 15 to 20 red wolves remain in the wild, all in eastern North Carolina. They’re considered the most endangered canid in the world.

For the first time in two decades, one litter was born on the red wolf public habitat. The pups most likely will be visible starting in mid-June, when they begin to venture outside of the den, according to the news release.

The wolf family will be moved to the non-public breeding area when the pups are older and weaned from their mother. The other two litters were born in non-public viewing areas of the zoo, officials said.

An announcement on a public naming poll for one of the litters will occur within the next month, the zoo said.

Recommended Stories

  • Endangered crocodiles make first zoo appearance

    These baby crocodiles were born via artificial inseminationat a Peruvian zoo in FebruaryThey are endangered American crocodilesLocation: Lima(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ZOOKEEPER JOSE FLORES, SAYING:"One of them was born weighing 35 grams, the other weighing 40 grams. Now that they are three months and 10 days old, they have each gained more than 70 grams. They measured 17 centimeters at birth, but as of today they are 26 centimeters long. They are on the right track, and are developing well."The crocodile eggs were incubated for 90 daysand were the only surviving two out of 24 eggs

  • Cute Lil' Echidna Puggle Hatches at Sydney Zoo

    Nope, this isn't a the puggle you're probably thinking of. Unless you happen to be from Down Under—then you probably know plenty about these spiny anteaters.

  • Matt Gaetz associate pleads guilty in sex-trafficking case, will cooperate with feds

    "Guilty," Joel Greenberg repeatedly said to six of the 33 charges initially filed against him in federal court in Orlando.

  • Snoop Dogg Developing Unscripted Series About World’s Dumbest Criminals For Peacock, Teams With Kevin Hart On Comedy Sports News Show

    Snoop Dogg is set to front a series for Peacock about the world’s dumbest criminals. The news was revealed at NBCUniversal’s Upfronts presentation by Kevin Hart, who called the rapper “the man, the myth and the legend.” Deadline understands that the series is currently in development with the streamer. Hart also revealed that he and […]

  • TV reporter recognises stolen dog and rescues it from suspected thief on air

    Titus, a 13-month-old German shorthaired pointer, has been reunited with owner

  • You can always thank cheesecake for being a friend

    With the warm weather coming and the CDC giving the all-clear for fully-vaccinated people to leave their face masks at home, the oracles of social media are warning us that we’re about to experience a wild and crazy summer. But the writer E.E. Holmes has another idea:

  • Cyclone Tauktae poses major threat to COVID-weary India

    Cyclone Tauktae is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, bringing intense rain, wind and flooding to several major cities in the country facing the world's worst COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Man pleads guilty to murdering former Bellator fighter Isaiah Chapman

    Christopher Blouir, who's been in jail since his April 2020 arrest, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

  • Knicks know job isn't done after clinching No. 4 seed in NBA playoffs, setting up Hawks first-round series

    The Knicks celebrated a season milestone but understand more work is to be done.

  • Orange-eyed owl reappears after 125 years

    When a species disappears for a short while there can be many reasons why. Perhaps its habitat is shifting — either due to natural circumstances or human encroachment — or maybe its primary food source has also relocated, forcing them to follow. Sometimes animals disappear from an area because they go extinct, which is obviously a huge bummer, and when a species that was already hard to find in the wild, it can be hard to know if the absence of a species is due to extinction or some other factor. The Bornean Rajah scops owl was already a rare sight when it was last seen in 1892, but as the decades passed with no new sightings of the bird it would have been hard for scientists to hold out hope that it still existed at all. If a species disappears for a decade it would be easy to assume the worst. When it remains unseen for 50 years? It might feel foolish to believe it is still around. So, when researchers spotted the owl in 2016 after over 125 years since the last confirmed sighting, it felt a whole lot like a miracle. There were many things standing between scientists and confirming the existence or extinction of the Bornean Rajah scops owl. When it was discovered in 1892, the orange-eyed bird was a mystery, and very little had been learned about it by the time it disappeared. Nobody knew its normal habitat, population size, or even what the owl sounded like. There weren't even any photographs of it. All researchers had to go on was its description, and its iconic orange eyes were the most striking of its features. As Smithsonian reports, ecologist Andy Boyce wasn't even trying to find the incredibly rare bird when he set up an observation project in Malaysia for his Ph.D. Boyce was capturing and releasing songbirds to gather data on bird evolution. He was contacted by a fellow scientist working nearby who told him that an odd owl had appeared. When Boyce arrived at the location he saw the bird's orange eyes and knew what it was. “If we didn't document it right then and there, this bird could disappear again for who knows how long,” Boyce said. “It was a really rapid progression of emotion. There was nervousness and anticipation as I was trying to get there, hoping the bird would still be there. Just huge excitement, and a little bit of disbelief, when I first saw the bird and realized what it was. And then, immediately, a lot of anxiety again.” The owl eventually flew off again, but the fact that it's been spotted means that scientists and conservationists can begin working together to potentially boost its numbers and save it from extinction if it is indeed on the brink.

  • ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Renewed At NBC For Five Years

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been officially renewed by NBC for five more years. The move was announced by Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming at the company’s Upfronts presentation. The renewal comes after it emerged that Jimmy Fallon extended his contract in November after his previous contract ran through […]

  • Lakers finish season as No. 7 seed, will play Warriors in play-in tournament

    The Los Angeles Lakers have finished the regular season as the No. 7 seed and are headed for a showdown against the Golden State Warriors.

  • How To Make Sticky Toffee Pudding Bars | Sheet Pan Dessert | Ryan Scott

    Watch chef Ryan Scott show you how to transform the ooey gooey flavors of sticky toffee pudding into sheet pan dessert bars.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Indonesia screens for COVID-19 after Eid festival

    Initial data suggested at least 1.5 million people went back to their hometowns before a nationwide travel ban kicked in on May 6, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said over the weekend.The checkpoints, set up at several roads leading to the capital Jakarta, conduct random COVID-19 rapid tests on travellers. If a positive case is found, the person will be isolated and sent to the nearest hospital for treatment, police said.

  • Explainer: Will attorney-client privilege apply to Giuliani's communications?

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is clashing with prosecutors over how to determine whether materials seized from his home and offices last month are covered by "attorney-client privilege." Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating the former New York City mayor’s dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs while working for then-U.S. President Trump. In a letter made public on Monday, Giuliani's lawyers objected to the "broad and sweeping nature" of searches conducted on April 28 at Giuliani's home and office, where electronic devices were seized, as well as a November 2019 search of his Apple iCloud account.

  • Make Caramelized Onions in the Oven, Save Yourself From Stirring and Sweating

    An easier route to golden-brown onions.

  • Dramatic video shows a bleacher collapsing inside a West Bank synagogue, killing at least 2 people and injuring 150 more

    The bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue, the Associated Press reported, as people gathered to mark the start of Shavuot.

  • Officials walk back Autopilot determination in fatal Tesla crash in California

    A Tesla involved in a fatal crash on a Southern California freeway last week may have been operating on Autopilot before the wreck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

  • A Kentucky home for retired racehorses

    Since 2003, the non-profit Old Friends has provided a retirement home for thoroughbred racehorses, from the sport's champions to the less-heralded. Correspondent Mo Rocca travels to Georgetown, Ky., to meet founder Michael Blowen, a former film critic whose love of horses drew him to gamble on a new vocation, which is paying out in unexpected ways.