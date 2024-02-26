Endangered sawfish found dead with saw cut off; $20,000 reward for info

KEY WEST, Florida (WJW) – A massive reward is being offered for information about the disturbing death of an endangered smalltooth sawfish.

According to NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, a sawfish that was struggling to swim beached itself on a sand bar in Key West on January 31.

Sylvester Stallone reportedly leaving California permanently

Investigators discovered the sawfish and found its saw (rostrum) had been cut off.

The sawfish ultimately died.

NOAA is asking for any information about who cut off its saw.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to a criminal conviction.

Investigators believe it happened sometime between January 30 and 31st.

Smalltooth sawfish are listed as endangered.

There is believed to under 500 left in U.S. waters.

Kenneth Mitchell, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ actor, dead at 49

A smalltooth sawfish can reach up to 25-feet in length, with the snout alone reaching up to 6.5 feet.

NOAA is looking for information at its enforcement hotline at 1-800-853-1964.

Click here for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.