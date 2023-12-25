Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Spanish Lake man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a Spanish Lake man reported missing on Christmas morning.

The advisory states the incident occurred at 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of Del Rosa Way.

According to police, Albert Lee Hill, 77, left his home and drove away in his vehicle without telling anyone where he was headed.

While Hill does have family in Illinois, they have not heard from him. Hill, who has Alzheimer’s, is also without his medication.

Hill is described as a Black man, 5’11” tall, 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing a blue and gray long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Hill is driving a gray 2017 Nissan Sentra with Missouri license plates NA7N7W.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts should dial 911 immediately to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

