Endangered since the 1990s, NJ's bobcat population is now on the rise

New Jersey’s bobcat population has witnessed a significant surge, pointing to positive strides in conservation efforts, according to a recent study by the Department of Environmental Protection.

The study, delving into the habitats and population density of bobcats, estimates a striking increase, indicating there are 200 to 400 bobcats thriving in the Garden State. This marks a substantial rise from previous statistics and indicates a successful response to conservation initiatives.

Historically, bobcats faced challenges in New Jersey stemming from habitat loss, hunting, human conflicts and road accidents. The toll of road-related fatalities on bobcats was particularly concerning, with the confirmed number reaching its peak at 15 in 2019. Mary Conti, director of marketing at the Nature Conservancy nonprofit, said car crashes cause annual mortality of up to 20% of New Jersey’s bobcat population.

The Department of Environmental Protection highlighted a poignant statistic: Over 70% of bobcats struck by vehicles in New Jersey are under 2 years old and likely unfamiliar with road hazards. The young cats disperse over long distances, traversing unfamiliar terrains and roads in search of their own territory.

A bobcat at Space Farms Zoo and Museum in Wantage, NJ on May 12, 2022.

Reports of bobcats encountered or killed on roads persisted through the 1950s and 1960s, leading to the species being listed as endangered in June 1991. In response, conservationists and wildlife agencies rallied, implementing measures to preserve their habitats and regulate hunting practices. These efforts, coupled with heightened public awareness, have been pivotal in the bobcat’s recovery.

Conti said the mountain ridges, natural fields and forests of northwestern New Jersey are key areas for bobcats.

"Bobcats and other wildlife need to be able to live in and migrate through the Kittatinny Ridge and Highlands within the Appalachian Mountain Range in New Jersey, and along those mountain chains into Pennsylvania and New York," she said. "Studies also show that plants and animals are moving 11 miles northward and 36 feet upslope every decade in response to changing climate conditions, and that the Appalachians are a resilient refuge where this is occurring."

The bobcat, which has distinctive tufted ears and a short tail, plays a crucial role in New Jersey’s ecological balance. The species aids in controlling populations of small mammals, contributing significantly to a healthy ecosystem.

According to the Nature Conservancy, the only two native animals in New Jersey that will hunt white-tailed deer, which are overpopulated in our state, causing harm to forests and motorists, are bobcats and coyotes.

To protect bobcats from further hazards, The Nature Conservancy launched an initiative in 2014 to build a Bobcat Alley. The alley would provide state-endangered bobcats and other wildlife space to move between the Kittatinny and Highlands ridges within New Jersey’s Appalachian Mountains.

"When TNC first developed a plan for Bobcat Alley, we set a long-term vision to ensure that 60% (19,200 acres) of a 32,000-acre corridor in Warren and Sussex counties is preserved. About 13,000 of the 19,200 acres are already protected, leaving 6,200 acres in play as our goal," Conti said.

Bobcats were placed on New Jersey’s state endangered species list in 1991, and hunting or trapping them is prohibited. "Without well-connected preserved lands, our big iconic protected spaces like High Point State Park, Norvin Green State Forest and Wharton State Forest will be islands for the species that live there," Conti said. "We must ensure that wildlife species have safe corridors to use so they can find access to mates, food and water into the future."

Bobcats, renowned for their prowess in hunting rabbits, mice, squirrels, ground-nesting songbirds, turkeys, and occasionally small or sick deer, consume about 3 pounds of meat in a single feeding.

The breeding season for bobcats typically spans from February to June, with a litter size ranging from one to six young, commonly averaging two to three offspring, born after a gestation period of about 60 days.

Despite the promising rise in population, experts emphasize the need for continued vigilance and conservation efforts. Challenges persist, including human encroachment on natural habitats and the looming threats posed by roadways. Conti stressed the need for the public to vote for wildlife-friendly policies at the community, state and federal levels.

As New Jersey’s bobcat population continues its resurgence, it serves as a beacon of hope for wildlife conservationists and nature enthusiasts.

