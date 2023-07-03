Endangered turtles stolen from zoo enclosure

A lock was damaged at the rare turtles' enclosure at Dudley Zoo

Two endangered turtles have been stolen from their zoo enclosure.

Dudley Zoo said keepers had noticed the male Coahuilan Box Turtles were missing on Saturday morning and a lock had been broken.

It said it was the only zoo in the country with a collection of the animals which are only found in Mexico in the wild.

A spokesperson said the theft was believed to have been targeted and the animals may have been "stolen to order".

“We are incredibly concerned about their welfare," a zoo spokesperson said.

"They’re a small exotic reptile species, native to Mexico, which spends most of the time in the water.

"They require specialist care and it is essential we get them back."

One of the turtles is about 15cm (6in) long while the other is slightly longer at 17cm (7in).

They need specialist conditions including heating and diet and the zoo's curator, Richard Brown, said it was "critical those [conditions] are correct otherwise those species are not going to do well".

Keepers said the exhibit they were stolen from is accessed from a public corridor at the front of the zoo.

'Stolen to order'

Mr Brown said the zoo was "absolutely devastated" at the theft.

"They're a very endangered species, incredibly rare," he said. "We're quite proud and privileged to be holding these species.

"For such a specialist species, they've probably been stolen to order," he said.

The zoo said it had launched a full review into security in its reptile house, where the turtles were stolen from.

Additional bolts and window locks had been installed and staff would be monitoring the area until security work was completed, a spokesperson said.

"Security's always our priority," said Mr Brown. "It's a zoo - people shouldn't be coming to zoos to steal the animals."

Anyone with information about the turtles' whereabouts has been asked to contact the National Wildlife Crimes Unit or West Midlands Police, who are working together on the investigation.