Endangered right whales spotted off Ocean City, prompting slow down zone for boaters

Right whales have been detected off the coast of Ocean City, prompting a voluntary Slow Zone for boaters to reduce fatal strikes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed Wednesday the whales were spotted just two days ago as they continued their winter migration south. A Mid-Atlantic Seasonal Management Area was established soon thereafter off the coast of Delmarva and Southern New Jersey beginning Nov. 1.

According to the federal administration's speed zone dashboard, boaters are asked to avoid open water located at:

NORTHERN BOUNDARY: 38°38' N

SOUTHERN BOUNDARY: 37°58' N

EASTERN BOUNDARY: 74°13' W

WESTERN BOUNDARY: 75°04' W

If they cannot, they are being asked to travel at 10 knots or less to ensure the safety of the traveling whales.

The variety of right whales

The endangered species includes North Pacific Right Whales, North Atlantic Right Whales and Southern Right Whales. There is even a Northern Right Whale Dolphin.

NOAA estimates there are fewer than 350 Northern Atlantic Right Whales remaining. Right whales are baleen whales, feeding on copepods (tiny crustaceans) by straining huge volumes of ocean water through their baleen plates, which act like a sieve.

That includes fewer than 70 breeding females, leading to the number of new calves born in recent years staying below average.

Entanglement in fishing gear is one of the greatest threats to North Atlantic right whales. NOAA Fisheries estimate that over 85% of right whales have been entangled in fishing gear at least once. Fishing gear can cut into a whale’s body, cause serious injuries, and result in infections and mortality.

Their habitat and migration routes are close to major ports along the Atlantic coastline and often overlap with shipping lanes, making right whales vulnerable to collisions with vessels.

The public is urged to report any sighting of right whales, stay 500 yards away if they are spotted, report any marine life in distress, and stay informed on any updates about the species.

