Endangerment case cites couple's use of meth

May 27—A 41-year-old father from Carthage has been ordered to stand trial on felony endangerment charges pertaining to his use of methamphetamine in front of his three children.

Anthony J. Todd Sr. waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree child endangerment filed in January following an investigation by the Missouri Department of Social Services and Carthage police. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Todd's initial appearance in a trial division on July 11.

The three children of Todd and Shelly Thornton were interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin in January and disclosed that they had witnessed their parents using meth.

Thornton, 37, who also faces three counts of felony child endangerment, has a preliminary hearing scheduled June 9.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.