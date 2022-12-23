Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) closed at $74.78, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.33%.

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Endava PLC Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $240.65 million, up 11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $998.65 million, which would represent changes of +10.51% and +14.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Endava PLC Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.03.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAVA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

