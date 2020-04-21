Endeavors Names Nikisha Baker as Chief Development Officer

SAN ANTONIO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavors is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikisha Baker as Chief Development Officer beginning May 18, 2020.

Throughout her 15-year career, Nikisha has served in many development roles in the education and social services sectors. She has a diverse background in fundraising and nonprofit administration, including extensive knowledge in grant, proposal, and technical writing, fundraising best practices, and fostering collaborations. Mrs. Baker has been a part of several strategic planning initiatives that have resulted in public and private and nonprofit partnerships, development of new programs, and refinement of service delivery mechanisms.

"We are very excited to have Mrs. Baker join our team," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President & CEO. "Nikisha will work closely with national stakeholders to identify key opportunities that increase support to those we serve. She will also guide Endeavors' Grant and Contract Managers in securing future opportunities."

Before joining the Endeavors team, Nikisha served as the Chief Development Officer at SAMMinistries for the past five years. She developed and implemented the organization's annual fundraising strategy, which includes grant requests to corporate and family foundations, government and quasi-governmental entities, major gifts, and campaign solicitations. She was also responsible for several special projects, including a renovation project at SAMMinistries' Transitional Living and Learning Center, mission-driven strategic conversations, and media and public relations.

"I am thrilled to join the Endeavors team," said Nikisha. "This opportunity allows me to scale my skills and experience to serve more Veterans, families, and individuals in need, both here in San Antonio and beyond." Nikisha strongly believes in service to the community, as Endeavors believes in People helping People, and she currently serves on the St. Luke's Episcopal School Development Committee and the Laurel Heights Weekday School Parent Council.

Nikisha previously worked as the Director of Advancement for The Winston School San Antonio. While at Winston, Nikisha worked with the Headmaster and Board of Directors to launch a $15 million capital campaign. Mrs. Baker has also served in development roles for several other nonprofits, including St. Mary's University, TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas, the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, and Florida's Blood Centers. She holds a Master of Arts in Mass Communication from the University of Central Florida and a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations from the University of Florida.

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

