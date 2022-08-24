Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) insiders snagged a deal: Up AU$16m on a AU$110m investment

Insiders who bought Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 11% drop. After accounting for the recent loss, the AU$110m worth of shares they purchased is now worth AU$126m, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Endeavour Group

The insider Bruce Mathieson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$55m worth of shares at a price of AU$6.53 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$7.43), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Endeavour Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Endeavour Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Endeavour Group insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about AU$1.9b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Endeavour Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Endeavour Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Endeavour Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Endeavour Group. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Endeavour Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

