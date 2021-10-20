Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Endeavour Silver is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$10m ÷ (US$287m - US$36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Endeavour Silver has an ROCE of 4.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Endeavour Silver compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Endeavour Silver.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Endeavour Silver Tell Us?

Endeavour Silver has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 4.2% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Endeavour Silver is utilizing 98% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Endeavour Silver's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Endeavour Silver has now broken into profitability. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

