He ended their lives 'over nothing.' Keansburg man gets 40 years for executing two teens

FREEHOLD A 21-year-old Keansburg man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for the murders of two teenagers, one a friend of his - both shot in the head for no apparent reason as they sat in a car waiting for him.

Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux sat through emotional statements from the victims' survivors before imposing the lengthy prison term on Gabriel J. Brathwaite for the murders Jan. 19, 2022, of Isaiah Williams, 19, of New Brunswick, and Samore Edwards, an 18-year-old Plainfield woman.

Images of Isaiah Williams are shown on a sweatshirt worn by his mother Christina Rodriquez during the sentencing for Gabriel J. Brathwaite in Freehold Friday, January 5, 2024. Brathwaite, along with and Jeron D. Dearin, plead guilty in the murder of the Samore Edwards and Williams. The sentencing was held before Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

The survivors indicated Williams and Brathwaite were friends who previously played football together, but the defendant didn't even know Edwards.

"He committed a horrific crime that involved two people, neither of whom did anything to him, and ended their lives over nothing,'' Matthew Bogner, assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, said in asking for an even lengthier prison term of 45 years for Brathwaite.

"The victims did nothing to provoke the double homicide,'' Bogner said.

Matthew Bogner, assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor, speaks during the sentencing for Jeron D. Dearin in Freehold Friday, January 5, 2024. Dearin, along with Gabriel J. Brathwaite, pled guilty in the murder of Williams and Samore Edwards. The sentencing was held before Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

Lemieux also sentenced Brathwaite's cousin, Jeron D. Dearin, 24, of the Cliffwood Beach section of Aberdeen, to five years in prison for his role in the killings - he drove Brathwaite to and from the crimes.

Bogner asked Lemiuex to sentence Dearin to 10 years in prison.

Both defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they can be considered for release on parole, under the state's No Early Release Act.

Brathwaite must serve at least 33 years, four months and 10 days behind bars, and Dearin must serve at least four years, two months and one day.

Dearin pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, admitting his role as the driver who chauffeured Brathwaite to and from the crime scene.

Jeron D. Dearin is shown during his sentencing in Freehold Friday, January 5, 2024. Dearin, along with Gabriel J. Brathwaith, pled guilty in the murder of Samore Edwards and Isaiah Williams. The sentencing was held before Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

Brathwaite pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in a plea bargain in which the state said it would seek a 45-year prison term.

Brathwaite's attorney, Joshua Hood of the Public Defender's Office, argued for a 30-year sentence, citing his client's young age when he committed the crimes and a difficult childhood marred with sexual abuse from a young age.

Dearin's attorney, Carlos Diaz-Cobo, argued for a five-year term for his client, saying he had no prior criminal record and was on the right path in life as a mason before ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time on the night of the murders.

Lemieux cited the young age of both of the defendants, and a state law mandating that their youth be taken into consideration, in imposing less than what the plea bargains called for.

The victims were shot in Edwards' car about 8:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of Washington Street in Neptune.

Bogner said Brathwaite lured Williams there on the pretense of returning a stolen gun to him and then ran up and shot him and Edwards in the head.

Isaiah Williams' mother Christina Rodriquez finishes her statement to the court during the sentencing for Gabriel J. Brathwaite in Freehold Friday, January 5, 2024. Brathwaite, along with and Jeron D. Dearin, pled guilty in the murder of the Samore Edwards and Williams. The sentencing was held before Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

"My son didn't deserve this,'' Willams' mother, Christina Rodriguez, told Lemieux.

"He sat in a car and waited to meet with someone he thought was a friend, someone he played football with,'' Rodriguez said. "He waited in a car for more than an hour to have his brains shot out.''

She pleaded for harsh sentences for both defendants, as did Edwards' parents, Chinelta and Frank Edwards.

"Can you imagine your daughter getting shot three times in the head at the age of 18?'' Chinelta Edwards said.

Frank Edwards asked the judge to imagine getting a knock on his door by police telling his wife their only child was just murdered.

Frank Edwards points to the spot where Gabriel J. Brathwaite shot his daughter Samore Edwards in the head - killing her. Brathwaite, along with and Jeron D. Dearin, pled guilty in the murder of the woman and Isaiah Williams. Their sentencing was held in Freehold Friday, January 5, 2024, before Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

"How can I console her when it's your baby too?'' Frank Edwards asked.

"I'm asking you, I'm begging you, I'm pleading, give them all you can possibly give them,'' Chinelta Edwards said to the judge.

Both defendants, in barely audible tones, said they were sorry for their crimes.

The victims' families expressed no mercy.

Rodriguez said Brathwaite claimed to be like a brother to her son.

Gabriel J. Brathwaite listens during his sentencing in Freehold Friday, January 5, 2024. Brathwaite, along with and Jeron D. Dearin, plead guilty in the murder of the woman and Isaiah Williams. The sentencing was held before Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

"You were no brother to him,'' she said to Brathwaite. "You're a snake slithering, waiting for the opportunity, and you caught him off guard.''

Chinelta Edwards was equally brash toward the killer.

"You're an idiot,'' she said to Brathwaite. "Just hang yourself.''

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Keansburg man gets 40 years for fatally shooting two teens in Neptune