🌱 Endemic Support + Jumping Out Of Business + Map Upheld

For all football fans, today is the day. So you don't miss one minute of all the pregame, catch up with the Boise Daily early in the day. A group of Boise parents protested to end the mask mandate in our local schools while law enforcement is urging caution on calls from a "deputy". A local business is calling it quits after receiving pandemic money and a poll worker with ties to the lieutenant governor is in trouble. Finally, Idaho's new redistricting map has received approval from the state's highest court.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 49 Low: 31.

Here are the top stories in Boise today:

More than 100 Boise parents, many holding yellow balloons, gathered outside Boise School District offices to support the "endemic". The parents want an end to mandatory masks in Boise schools, an option the district will consider at a trustee meeting on Monday. (KTVB.com) CBS2 news staff are passing on information from the Ada County Sheriffs Office of a scam in the area. Boise residents are reporting receiving a phone call from a "deputy" informing them of an active warrant. According to the scam call, the warrant can be quashed if the resident provides a credit card number and pays a fine. (Idaho News) A local Boise business is jumping out of business. BoiseDev managing editor Gretchen Parsons reports Altitude Trampoline Park on Milwaukee St. near Boise Towne Square Mall will close for good on Sunday. The business previously received a cash grant from Boise as a part of the city’s effort to help small businesses that suffered during the pandemic. (boisedev.com) A member of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s education task force is facing a criminal electioneering charge in Kootenai County. IdahoEdNews Kevin Richert writes Laura Van Voorhees, a poll worker in Hayden, is accused of handing a voter a card with information about critical race theory during the November election. Voorhees testified during McGeachin's task force’s first meeting in May, describing a rift with her daughter, blaming it in part on critical race theory curriculum at the California college her daughter attended. “We are in a Marxist takeover, a communist takeover (in) this country. And this is a manifestation of it in our face. It’s in our homes.” (idahoednews) The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a new congressional district map. Filed by the Associated Press and carried by KIVI-TV, the story states the court said, in the unanimous ruling, said the map drawn by the bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment was submitted within the required time limit, and that the map boundaries were drawn according to state law. (6 On Your Side)

Today in Boise:

Join Golden Eagle Audubon Society for our monthly beginner-friendly bird walk along the Bethine Church River Trail. This is a great opportunity to learn about riparian habitat as we focus on local birds, plants, and stewardship efforts in the area. Participants help GEAS keep the trail clean by picking up litter along the way. Expect to see songbirds, waterfowl, woodpeckers, herons ,and kingfishers. This monthly bird walk is targeted towards beginner birders, so if you are brand-new to birding, this is the class for you! (1 p.m.)

The Boise Jazz Society is pleased to present Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in concert on Sunday in the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Main Hall. (7:30 p.m.)

With the weather warming, a walk along the Boise Greenbelt is just the way to kick of spring. John L. Braese/Boise Patch

Idaho Humane Society: "We have six beautiful parakeets on the adoption floor! These are very social birds and will each need to be adopted with one other one (or more.) Thing 1 and Thing 2 are an already bonded pair that need to go home together." (Facebook)

Boise Weekly: "Community Solidarity Show, to show support to the unhoused and benefit Boise Mutual Aid, is drawing a crowd. They’ve been in front of City Hall since 5 p. m. There’s a band called neocentrics and people sharing stories." (Instagram)

US National Weather Service Boise Idaho: "Gorgeous sunset tonight here in Boise! Any of you out there enjoying it as well? Would love to see your pics!" (Facebook)

Boise Police Department: "15 years ago, Jeramy Burt went missing. He left his home on the night of February 11, 2007 and never returned. Detectives have spent years investigating his disappearance and gathering case files full of evidence." (Facebook)

Boise State University: "Boise State University's third annual Bronco Giving Day will begin at midnight on Thursday, March 3. Bronco Nation is invited to engage in the 36-hour campaign to help raise critical funding." (Instagram)

