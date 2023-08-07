Endicott Ave shooting, robbery attempt: One of three charged has been sentenced

One of three people originally charged with attempted murder after a Johnson City man was shot during a robbery attempt last September will spend four years in state prison.

Broome County Judge Joseph F. Cawley imposed the sentence, along with five years of post-release supervision, on Destiany Kleine-Hill, 23, of Prescott Hill Road in the Town of Chenango.

Kleine-Hill, David Vanpatten, of Binghamton, and Justice Marimberga, of Endicott, were all initially charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

The charges stemmed from the Sept. 20, 2022 shooting of an Endicott Avenue man in his residence. The 27-year-old victim was shot in the midsection when, police said, the assailants forced their way into his home and robbed another occupant before fleeing the scene.

The gunshot victim was treated at UHS Wilson Medical Center.

Kleine-Hill was sentenced after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree attempted burglary.

VanPatten pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary and will be sentenced Friday in Broome County Court. Marimberga is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7 after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Endicott Ave 2022 shooting: 23-year-old sentenced, two others charged