Endicott man accused of shooting, wounding another man with a bow and arrow

One man is hospitalized and another faces assault charges after an incident early Tuesday morning in the Town of Binghamton.

Deputies responded around 3 a.m. to the abandoned Vestal Hills Country Club at 3123 Webb Road for a report of a man shot by an arrow from a compound bow.

Responding patrols located the man, later identified as 23-year-old Bayso Vannavongsa of Oliver Street in Binghamton, in the parking lot, alert and conscious with a non-life-threatening wound to his chest.

Vannavongsa was transported to Wilson Medical Center for evaluation.

Deputies learned prior to their arrival, two other people left the area in a dark colored sedan.

A New York state trooper spotted the sedan on Powderhouse Road, but when a traffic stop was attempted, the occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police established a perimeter, and the occupants of the vehicle, Savannah Perry and Carson Vanco, both 21 years old, both of Endicott, were hiding in the garage of a residence on Powderhouse Road.

A subsequent investigation by the sheriff's office determined Vannavongsa had been using the abandoned country club to store property, including firearms.

Vannavongsa and Vanco knew each other, and investigators say their relationship began to deteriorate, culminating in Vanco ambushing Vannavongsa at the country club by shooting him at close range with a compound bow and arrow.

Police searched the abandoned property and located a small cache of weapons, including five rifles, one sawed off shotgun, one BB gun and two handguns, the sheriff's office said.

Additional property, believed by police to be stolen, including a chainsaw, a dirt bike, a generator, and various tools were located and seized.

The investigation is continuing and the sheriff's office expects to file criminal charges.

The Vestal Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

